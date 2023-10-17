What a difference a year can make, when you have friends.

One year ago this week, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, supporters rallied in front of 369 Claremont Ave., raising awareness of a historic house in Montclair whose future was in jeopardy. Dozens of people chanted, “Whose house? Howe House!” led by former Montclair town councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville.

Here’s a look back at how Friends of the Howe House, a group that now includes Aminah Toler, Betty Holloway, Dionne Ford, Kathy Murray, Nicole Gray, Elizabeth Voltman, Jean Warsager, Theodore Graham, John Hearn, Pastor Robert Coles, Kimberly Latortue, Cathy Smith, Maria Towe, Geoff Rockhill, Rev. Anya- Sammler Michael, and Sarah Vázquez, saved a special house in Montclair with incredible significance from an uncertain future.

A Journey to Save The James Howe House

Friends of Howe House volunteers taking a break while working at the historic home they saved.

Believed to be built by farmer and merchant William Crane in the pre-Revolutionary war era, the historic colonial residence was intended to be used to house enslaved individuals. James Howe, who was a descendant of the enslaved family owned by the Crane family, was freed by Major Nathaniel Crane in 1817. In his will Crane granted Howe, $400 and six acres of land which included 369 Claremont Ave,.

For years, many of the people who would ultimately become members of the Friends of the Howe House had hoped to find a way to formally honor the home. Ideas such as creating a plaque for the home and making the home a state-recognized monument had been considered. But in early October 2022, there was a more urgent issue.

“There were rumblings that maybe he wanted to put it on the market,” recalls member Maria Towe of the home’s previous owner Bob Van Dyke. The house was listed for sale on Oct. 12 for $379,000. By Oct. 16, Friends of the Howe House mobilized nearly 100 people and media outlets to show up to a “Save the Howe House” rally. Rally in October 2022 to save Howe House.

“We were this little loose group of people who were really passionate,” said Towe, adding that they didn’t know how they might be able to buy the house.

Over the course of three months, Friends of Howe House worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to hopefully preserve a crucial part of Montclair’s history. The nonprofit organization partnered with local businesses such as Montclair Brewery and One River Art School to fundraise. As they worked to secure the home, the pressure started to set in when they received word on Nov. 17, 2022 that an offer had been made from an unknown individual looking to purchase the house. The following day, Friends of the Howe House submitted a counter offer with a clause that promised they would pay up to $2,000 more than any other offers. Along with the offer, the group provided a letter as to why the home deserved to be preserved historically.

Aminah Toler, chair of the Friends of Howe House board, remembers telling members that things were moving “uncomfortably fast.”

“It’s almost like you don’t even know what day it is, what time it is, or where you are supposed to be,” she recalls.

Their efforts paid off on Dec. 22, 2022, when the Friends of the Howe House received an early Christmas gift — their offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner of the home. By February, the group celebrated receiving the keys to the home.

Aminah Toler, joined by other Friends of Howe House members in February 2023, holding the keys to the James Howe House. (BARISTANET)

Theodore Graham, who joined the board earlier this year, is in awe of the work his fellow members achieved.

“I remember hearing the house was purchased and it was just joy,” Graham said “It was a necessity and they made it happen because there was no other option.”

For the first time since it was built, the grounds that Howe and his family once walked on and the home they found their solitude in will be preserved as a landmark in Montclair. As far back as 1932, renovations and conversations about moving the home have taken place, according to Holloway.

“This house exists, despite all of the opportunities for it to be torn down, taken away or destroyed. It’s still here,” Nicole Gray said. “And because of that, I think there’s a sense of destiny with this house.”

Now that the house is secured, Friends of Howe House members are still figuring out exactly how they want to integrate it into the community.

“The world needs to know this is much more than a physical house or the people who lived there,” John Hearn said. “It’s about America’s long journey out of slavery and into freedom. We are learning about the history of this place every day, including the architecture.”

For some longtime Montclair residents, now being a part of Friends of the Howe House is rectifying a history they weren’t even aware of when they were growing up in town.

“Growing up here and seeing how a lot of the African American people who lived here now no longer live here, it’s crazy how the area that I live in and this section of town has completely changed,” member Cathy Smith said.

Kathy Murray is a lifelong resident of Montclair. She remembers taking field trips to the Crane House and never hearing James Howe’s name mentioned. As a member of the board, she feels the Friends of the Howe House have the opportunity to tell the whole story of Montclair.

“I’m honored to just do what I can to make sure we tell that correct story, that people are educated on the actual true history of Montclair and why Montclair came to be the town that everyone wants to move to.”

Since their first rally a year ago, the Friends of the Howe House has made tremendous strides in sharing their message and the story of James Howe. On Sunday, Sept. 24, actor Ernest Lee Thomas from the hit tv shows “What’s Happening!!” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” visited the home.

“It’s important that we honor them because they went through an unimaginable horror,” Thomas said of people like James Howe. “We have to be here to honor them and make sure that this is never forgotten. It’s sad, but also encouraging, uplifting, optimistic, because of what it can do.”

The Friends of the Howe House were recently honored at the Montclair NAACP gala on Oct. 6, where they received the Thurgood Marshall award.

“It’s just such a joy to be acknowledged,” member Dionne Ford said. “But more than that, just having that moment to kind of pause and celebrate did give me a chance to reflect how much we’ve been able to do together in such a short time. That is just hopeful.”

The work of Friends of Howe House is far from over and the group is looking for volunteers who want to share their talents with the organization.

Friends of Howe House will holding its first inaugural Key Gala in March 2024 with more information to come. The group welcomes individuals or corporations interested in supporting their efforts. For more information, visit friendsofthehowehouse.org.