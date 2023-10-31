Every day, elected officials make choices that determine the fate of animals. Only some choose to use their voices to speak for those that cannot speak for themselves.

Assemblyman John McKeon, running for New Jersey State Senate in District 27, is a friend to animals in the Garden State. From supporting this year’s ban on crates used to cruelly confine mother pigs and calves raised for veal, to helping lead last session’s victory outlawing the sale of cosmetic products tested on animals, Assemblyman McKeon has advanced a variety of lifesaving animal protection measures. This is why he earned the endorsement of the Humane Society Legislative Fund.

The way legislators treat animals says a lot about their values. John McKeon has fought for the rights of the voiceless and advocated to end long-standing cruel and inhumane practices. I support his election to Senate representing District 27 and I hope you will join me.

Karen Sacks is a Montclair resident and president of Friends of the Township of Montclair Animal Shelter (FOMTAS).