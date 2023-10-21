Adopt, don’t shop! Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair, Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters are full of lovable pets. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances quality of life for the animals. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

A word about adoptions and fostering: all adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love – reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care, while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Stitch

Stitch

Stitch, a two-year-old, happy girl with a very sweet nature, is looking for a home. She will be a fantastic family member – great with female dogs and teen kids and makes a great hiking buddy! MTAS is open daily 1-4 p.m. There’s no appointment needed. Come play with Stitch and apply to adopt him at 77 North Willow Street, Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Nana

Nana

Come meet beautiful Nana. Just under a year old, Nana is sensitive and soulful. She is about 30 pounds, tall and lean, non shedding. She would love a peaceful home with another dog and would be fine with cats. Nana is being fostered in North Jersey; call to arrange a meet and greet with Nana. You’ll fall in love! 973-744-8600 emorgan@montclairnjusa.org

AHS Newark: Big Guy

Big Guy

Big Guy- Big Heart- Big Smile!

A volunteer favorite (,”the BEST baby boy everrrr!!! So patient and loving!!”) Big Guy is four years old and has been at the shelter over a year(!) waiting for his family to walk through the door and choose him! Please foster or adopt this smiley, easy going guy.

Big Guy is:

teenager approved (due to his 100lb size)

dog friendly

super gentle and sweet

He walks nicely on leash, knows several basic commands and loves the pool! He shares everything: bone, ball and bowl. Come meet Big Guy! AHS Newark Shelter, 124 Evergreen Ave, Newark. Apply online or in person: ahscares.org/adopt

**please remember that when you apply online you/your family needs to meet the pet before any applications are approved** Big Guy ID# 59909

Bloomfield Shelter: Venus

Venus

Venus is a beautiful, petite girl that was found as a stray and is longing for a family. Besides being a beauty, she’s friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, athletic, funny, and absolutely loves kisses. Venus is about a year old, loves everyone she meets, and gets along with other dogs. She still has a lot of playful puppy energy that is sure to liven up and entertain you and will do great in most households! Come in person to meet lovely Venus, and to adopt, apply here.