Adopt, don’t shop! Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair, Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters are full of lovable pets in need of a fur-ever home. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances the quality of life for the animals. Shelter pets are just as loving, loyal, and well-behaved as pets from other sources. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark, with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

A word about adoptions and fostering: All animals respond to love, care and compassion. The adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love – reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at the time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Titan

Titan

This young boy is “the sweetest ever, and has been in our shelter too long,” says Karen Sacks, volunteer and founder of shelter support organization FOMTAS . Titan is a beautiful brindle. He’d be a great addition to a home, preferably without cats or kids. Come by MTAS from 1-4 p.m. any day to play with Titan, then adopt him!

AHS – Newark: Terry

Terry

It’s a mystery how sweet Terry, the 10-year-old terrier, survived as a stray, but she’s got gusto! Miss Terry is a very well-behaved little girl and only asks for love in return. Terry still has many years of happiness ahead of her. Her eyes are clouded, which seems to affect her vision, but Terry gets around just fine on her own. Come to the shelter to meet this adorable senior.

AHS Newark 124 Evergreen Ave, Newark NJ – Apply online or in person: ahscares.org/adopt. Terry ID# 68550 *Please remember that when you apply online, you/your family needs to meet the pet before any applications are approved.

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Jean

Jean

Jean has been in the shelter too long and needs to find her new home! She is a beautiful lady who was found as a very matted stray. Now feeling better, she’s been vetted and is ready for her new family! About 5 years old and 15lbs, Jean has a laid-back personality.

Jean is quiet, calm and prefers to spend her days napping. She is a low-maintenance girl who won’t require much more than a comfy bed and good healthy food. Her ideal home will keep her on a healthy diet and have a few or no cats. Please apply here!