Name: Fiona Clark

Where do you live? I currently split my time between Bloomfield and Princeton.



When did you move there? I moved to Bloomfield in 2020, but my mother and I run a small ceramic business, so I find myself spending quite a bit of time in Princeton where she lives (and since that’s where we keep our kiln!).

Where did you grow up? I was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but my family immigrated to Princeton, NJ when I was five, so I grew up in Princeton.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m a full-time visual artist who specializes in bright, bold, colorful abstracts that spark joy. Whether that is through ceramics, paintings or public art. Prior to making the leap to full-time art 5 years ago, I worked as an art director in the fashion industry for brands such as Kate Spade, Coach and Kenneth Cole.



Coffee, tea or … ? Matcha latte



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? I love going on “art adventures.” Venturing out to see an art exhibition, an amazing mural or visit a friend’s studio is perfect when paired with an amazing brunch beforehand. Bonus points if I’m able to bring my pet Corgi, Zelda!



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Corner in Montclair for brunch. Laboratorio Kitchen for the giant meatball and pasta.



What’s on your nightstand? My sketchbook and an assortment of Faber-Castell pens.



What are you listening to? Startalk podcast



What are your current indulgences? Instead of jumping into studio work on a weekday morning: Taking a walk into Princeton to get a matcha latte from Small World Coffee. Then just sitting and drawing in my sketchbook.



What talent you would most like to have? The ability to easily learn a new language. I love traveling and if I could pick up languages that would only feed my wanderlust further.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about our area? Jed’s Bread at Montclair Farmers Market on Saturdays at Walnut Street has the most amazing baked goods. Grab something from there (nothing will disappoint) alongside a coffee from Red Eye Cafe to have a good start to your weekend.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I lost my father to cancer last year and I remember as he was nearing his final days, he said to me, “I lived a good life.” So I only hope at my funeral, my loved ones will say, “She lived a good life.”