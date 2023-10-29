Essex County’s Prosecutor’s Office (FILE PHOTO) .



Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was fatally injured Saturday afternoon. The victim, an 83-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at Mountainside Hospital at 1 p.m.

The woman was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Park Street and Bellevue Avenue. According to Thomas S. Fennelly, Chief Assistant Prosecutor, the driver remained on the scene and the investigation is active and ongoing.

The tragic news follows recent calls by Montclair residents for more traffic calming measures and lower speed limits at council meetings.



“How many more people need to die for change to be implemented?” asked Scott Keddy at Tuesday’s (10/24) council meeting. Keddy is part of Montclair Safer Streets, a group of residents who started a new petition calling for enforcement of traffic laws; lowering of speed limits; and empowering and funding “the efforts of the town’s Vision Zero task force with with action (not rhetoric).”

Keddy’s 12-year-old-daughter handed out this photo presentation to the council detailing a history of accidents around Montclair, including eight accidents that took place just this month.