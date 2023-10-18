Get ready for a weekend of creativity and culture—the 18th annual Manufacturers Village Artists Open Studios welcomes the public to visit for free this weekend!

It’s a chance to get up close and personal with over 65 artists, showcasing a diverse array of artworks from painting and sculpture to woodworking, photography, and more. Explore their studios, witness works in progress and chat with artists about their projects. And of course, if you find something you love, you can purchase some original pieces.

In addition to the art exhibits, you can see the East Orange Community Black Lives Matter Mural, one of the largest murals in the state. Painted in the spring of 2021, this 9,000-square-foot mural was created by sixteen artists from the greater East Orange Community.

Black LIves Matter Mural (Photo: Manufactuers Village Artists Studios)

The Open Studios is also a chance to explore history by taking a self-guided tour of the historic buildings. The well-preserved buildings reflect a time when small businesses thrived there and set the stage for the vibrant art community that now calls it home. In the 1880s, the Manufacturers Village was the original home of Johnson & Johnson (formerly Seabury & Johnson), producing medical supplies. In the mid-2000s, artists moved in, converted the spaces into studios, and established a thriving art community. Now, over 65 artists work in painting, sculpture, installation and photography at this well-preserved Victorian industrial complex, which beautifully blends history and creativity.

Take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity. The Manufacturers Village Artists Open House is more than just art—it’s a community celebration.

Manufacturers Village Artists Open Studios Event Details

Location: Manufacturers Village, East Orange, 356 Glenwood Ave, East Orange, N.J.

Manufacturers Village, East Orange, 356 Glenwood Ave, East Orange, N.J. Date: October 21–22, from 1–6 p.m.

October 21–22, from 1–6 p.m. Ticket Registration: Get your free ticket here.

Get your free ticket here. VIP Preview: On October 20, 4-9 p.m., there’s a special preview for the press, arts professionals, art collectors and special guests.