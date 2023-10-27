Chip City is officially open! Locals lined up this morning at 2 Church Street to get a taste of their gooey cookies and be one of the first 100 customers to score a free cookie with purchase when the doors opened at 11 a.m.
The Montclair location is the fourth to open in New Jersey. The company started in New York City and has expanded to several states nationwide.
Teddy Gailas, co-founder of Chip City, told Montclair Local they are excited to bring Chip City to Montclair. “It’s a beautiful neighborhood, and Montclair is fun and happening. We love that there are so many great restaurants in town. We also love that Montclair is a family-friendly town because we love when our cookies put smiles on kids’ faces.”
It’s not just kids who are fans of Chip City. Jill was one of the first in line, along with her partner and dog, waiting to get her cookie fix. “We’ve had Chip City cookies before and loved them! We are very happy they are now in our backyard.”