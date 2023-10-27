Louie Ermogenous, partner at Chip City and Teddy Gailas, co-founder of Chip City, were on site for the grand opening in Montclair. (GEORGETTE GILMORE/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Chip City is officially open! Locals lined up this morning at 2 Church Street to get a taste of their gooey cookies and be one of the first 100 customers to score a free cookie with purchase when the doors opened at 11 a.m. Let the cookie-eating commence! Chip City opened on Church Street in Montclair on October 27 at 11 a.m.

The Montclair location is the fourth to open in New Jersey. The company started in New York City and has expanded to several states nationwide.

Teddy Gailas, co-founder of Chip City, told Montclair Local they are excited to bring Chip City to Montclair. “It’s a beautiful neighborhood, and Montclair is fun and happening. We love that there are so many great restaurants in town. We also love that Montclair is a family-friendly town because we love when our cookies put smiles on kids’ faces.”

Jill of Montclair got her first taste of Chip City cookies in NYC and is thrilled they opened in town.

It’s not just kids who are fans of Chip City. Jill was one of the first in line, along with her partner and dog, waiting to get her cookie fix. “We’ve had Chip City cookies before and loved them! We are very happy they are now in our backyard.”

Chip City’s menu this week consists of Chocolate Chip- Brown sugar cookie mixed with dark chocolate chips, Dairy-Free Cookie Butter- Brown sugar cookie filled with Biscoff® cookie butter and topped with powdered sugar, S’mores- Graham cracker cookie mixed with dark chocolate chips and topped with marshmallows, Peanut Butter Blackout ft. Reese’s Pieces®- Black cocoa cookie mixed with Reese’s Pieces® and peanut butter chips. **Contains Nuts**, Monster Chip- Brown sugar cookie mixed with dark chocolate chips and orange and black M&Ms and Candy Corn- Orange colored sugar cookie with a yellow center, topped with a vanilla glaze and candy corn.