The Kiwanis Club of Montclair, a dedicated volunteer-led service group that works to raise funds and sponsor events for the betterment of local youth, is kicking off its annual Shoe Drive.

Through October 31, you can drop off gently used sneakers, soccer cleats, tennis shoes and hard-soled work boots at participating collection locations. The collected shoes will be sold to a company that packages and ships them to an organization supporting a micro-loan program based in Africa. This initiative empowers women who refurbish these shoes with local labor and sell them to residents of their villages. The Kiwanis Club uses the money it receives to fund scholarships for graduating seniors who have done a lot of community service throughout the year.

“Everybody wins with this program: we raise money for local students, shoes are recycled and women are able to start a small business to create jobs and support their families,” said Ed Remsen, a member of the Kiwanis Club.

Footwear can be dropped off at the following locations:

Any Montclair Public School

Fleet Feet

Plane Paper Coffee Company

Watchung Booksellers

Montclair Public Library

A & E Fitness

Park Street YMCA

Tierney’s Tavern

Cycle Bar

TD Bank

115 Montclair Avenue

Please tie donated shoes together to make the process smoother for volunteers.