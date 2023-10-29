A talented comedy cast responds to audience suggestions at Montclair Film’s Improv Comedy Wednesday.

A group of 10 veteran improvisers do a funny skit from a movie of your choice impromptu in front of a live audience. That was the scene during the Montclair Improv Comedy, at Cinema505, one of the featured events showcased on Wednesday, Oct. 25, during the 12th annual Montclair Film Festival.

Almost Famous, The Princess Bride and Jaws were just some of the films yelled out by the audience and performed on the spot by the talented comedy cast. The interactive approach of the comedic performers who asked the audience how they’re doing and sought suggestions on topics to perform kept the audience engaged and on their toes. There was laughter and applause.

Audience members Davida Isaacson and her husband love comedy, as he was a stand-up comedian once himself at the Hall Theatre in Montclair. They enjoyed the show greatly.

“It’s a lot of fun, they’re very talented to be able to think on their feet as well as they do,” said Davida. “We’ve always been meaning to come (to the improv) but never got a chance, so tonight was it!”

The fully improvised comedy show is no stranger to Montclair. It’s been performing independently of the festival for years. The added flavor of improvised movie skits performed by now all New Jersey residents was just what the often serious and thought-provoking film festival needed to bring some laughter and lightness to the event.

For more information on the Montclair Improv Comedy, click here.