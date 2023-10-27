L-R: Jo LaMarca Mathisen, Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, MD Yale University and Tamsen Fadal. (Photo: Jo La Marca Mathisen)

Joanne LaMarca Mathisen wants to talk.

She wants to talk about hot flashes, brain fog, insomnia, anxiety, vaginal dryness, painful sex, loss of libido and a host of other symptoms that women in their 40s and 50s experience during perimenopause (the years leading up to menopause) and menopause (12 consecutive months without a period).

Menopause is a natural phase of life that will happen to more than half of the population. Yet for too long, it has been shrouded in silence and stigma. Mathisen, a prominent figure in the television industry and Montclair resident, wants that to change.

When her symptoms, specifically severe brain fog, started significantly affecting her work as the executive producer at “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” Mathisen felt upset, lost and wanted answers. She started talking to friends and was dismayed to learn many were suffering in silence, embarrassed to discuss their symptoms. She found that even her healthcare professionals often were unsure how to manage the symptoms. Or worse, her symptoms were dismissed or mistreated. Her search for answers and proper healthcare led her on a path of advocacy.

“When you talk about something, it makes it easier to deal with. The more you share, the more ‘normal’ you feel.” Joanne LaMarca Mathisen

Over the past few years, Mathisen has been actively gathering information. She has been interviewing women and consulting doctors who specialize in menopause, including Dr. Sharon Malone (Michelle Obama’s physician), and Dr. Somi Javaid, the founder of HerMD, a medical practice offering comprehensive women’s healthcare across various locations in the country, including Millburn, New Jersey. To create a platform for women to share their experiences and access resources, Mathisen founded a Facebook group called “It’s Not Me, It’s Menopause.” Additionally, she frequently moderates panel discussions on the topic, most recently at Loop in Montclair.

Jo La Marca Mathisen (left) moderating a discussion hosted by HerMD titled “The Future of Women’s Healthcare is Here” in New York City last April. Panelists included (Alisa Volkman, an entrepreneur whose latest venture is The Swell; Naomi Watts, award-winning actor, producer, activist, and founder and Chief Creative Officer of Stripes; and Dr. Somi Javaid, board-certified OB/GYN, menopause advocate and founder and Chief Medical Officer of HerMD

Mathisen also joined forces with journalist Tamsen Fadal, who, like Mathisen, has a career in television. They were introduced by a mutual friend who recognized their shared passion for the subject. Fadal’s own personal struggles with menopause inspired her to become an advocate for the cause. She is a board member of “Let’s Talk Menopause” and created a viral TikTok community called #MenopauseTok. Additionally, she is a “Champion” for the “Menopause Mandate,” an organization that works to improve support for women experiencing menopause and perimenopause, including access to treatment, hormone replacement therapy, education and community support.

Mathisen and Fadal decided to collaborate on a documentary “Shredding the Silence,” which will be released in 2024. The initial goal of the film was to highlight the issue of menopause and remove the stigma around it. However, during the filmmaking process, Mathisen and Fadal realized the lack of knowledge about menopause in healthcare has led to inadequate care. This has created a public health crisis that requires attention. Through their documentary, they aim to raise awareness about the symptoms and challenges women face during perimenopause and menopause. Additionally, their goal is to advocate for gender equality in healthcare and the workplace.

Above all, Mathisen and Fadal want to empower women to embrace their vibrant lives post-menopause.

Menopause: The Numbers

By 2025, an estimated 1.1 billion women worldwide will be postmenopausal.

20% of the workforce experience menopause each year.

Women typically reach menopause between the ages of 45 and 55.

A menopause response study showed that 78% of respondents indicated that menopause interfered with their lives, and 23% said it impacted their lives either a “great deal” or was “completely debilitating.”

85% of women have noted that their perimenopause and menopause symptoms have been dismissed by a healthcare professional.

It wasn’t until 1993, with the passing of the Revitalization Act, that clinical studies were forced to include women and minorities.

A recent study found that the annual cost of lost days of work is $1.8 billion. Addiontally, nearly $25 billion in medical costs can be attributed to menopause

The 2002 study showing that hormone replacement therapy raises the risk of heart disease and breast cancer was fundamentally flawed, according to new research. In fact, researchers are now finding that women who started hormone therapy in early menopause tended to live longer than women who didn’t take hormones.

Thankfully, they are not alone in their endeavor. Menopause has become a hot topic and celebrities like Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey are openly discussing their experiences with menopause. Their contributions have helped create a more comfortable environment for women to talk about this time of their lives. It’s not just the generation of women in this phase of life who benefit from destigmatizing menopause. When we “shred the silence” around a topic, we help the next generation.

“Younger women are showing us that it’s okay to be vulnerable, and we’re showing them it’s okay to be loud and proud.” Tamsen Fadal

Resources

The North American Menopause Society offers resources and a list of menopause practitioners.

Let’s Talk Menopause is a national nonprofit organization invested in changing the conversation around menopause to support women.

The Endocrine Society has developed a “Menopause Map” that can help you identify symptoms and provides research for treatment options