The Montclair boys soccer team will be aiming to win its first Essex County Tournament title since 2018 when they take on Seton Hall Prep on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Millburn High School (2 p.m.). (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

If the Mounties can repeat the match that happened about a month ago, they will bring home a county crown for the first time since 2018.

Until the 3-2 victory over the Pirates on September 14, top-seeded Montclair (12-1-3) had gone six matches without winning an outright game against second-seeded Seton Hall Prep (13-2-1) including the 2018 ECT final where the Mounties won in a shootout (5-4).

“We’re trying to bring it (county title) back to Montclair,” said Mounties senior Derek Lacey who scored a goal in the 2-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in the ECT semifinals on Tuesday.

For Montclair the last time they won outright over the Pirates until this season was in the 2018 season opener, 2-1.

This will be the rubber match between the two schools in ECT finals. While the Mounties won the shootout in 2018, Montclair dropped a 1-0 verdict to Seton Hall Prep in the 2019 county championship.

“We’ve been working since 6 a.m. in the summer in the preseason and working hard to get back,” said senior Max Mamorek who also scored against MKA in the semis and added before Seton Hall Prep won its semifinal over East Side. “Whoever we face we’re going to bring it. We wanted to get back as a program and win championships.”

Coming into Saturday’s final, the Mounties have nine titles since the inception of the ECT in 1974 while Seton Hall Prep is right behind them with eight. Columbia leads the county in boys soccer titles with 13. Montclair will be looking to end Seton Hall Prep’s string of three straight county championships.

Montclair senior Tomer Salamon (10) has six goals on the season and is looking to help the Mounties defeat Seton Hall Prep on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Millburn High School (2 p.m.) in the Essex County Tournament finals. Salamon and Montclair are looking to win its first county title since 2018 when they defeated Seton Hall Prep. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair might be peaking at the right time, especially its offense.

In the previous nine matches, the Mounties have averaged almost three goals per game in a stretch where they were 8-1 with the lone loss coming to Newark Academy (1-0, Oct. 5).

And Seton Hall Prep’s defense will be hard pressed to shadow any specific Montclair players since the Mounties have nine players who have more than two goals this season. Two Montclair players, senior Tomer Salamon and junior Julian Cauvin have six goals in 2023 while another senior, Alex Abrahams has chipped in five. Cauvin and Salamon along with junior Logan Martinez had a goal each in the win in September against Seton Hall Prep.

While on the other side of the field, Montclair’s defense will look to stop Seton Hall Prep senior Eddie Krupski who has 22 goals this season.

Like Montclair, Seton Hall Prep has been on fire, winning 11 of 12 matches since falling to the Mounties in September. The Pirates have averaged almost four goals per game against their opponents in their stretch.

In the victory in September over Seton Hall Prep, Montclair senior Liam Thatcher was in the nets, but another senior, William Tobin, has been in goal for the Mounties in the last four games, all victories.