The Montclair field hockey team had another difficult contest against rival Montclair Kimberley this season.

The second-seeded Mounties were able to advance in the Essex County Tournament with a 1-0 victory over the feisty third-seeded Cougars team with a second-quarter goal and a stop of a penalty shot.

It was only a little more than 10 days before Wednesday that Montclair (10-4-1) defeated MKA, 2-1, in overtime on the same Watchung Field, home for the Mounties on Oct. 7.

With Wednesday’s win, the Mounties face another tussle in the ECT final against West Essex, who has defeated Montclair in nine straight county championship battles between the two schools. The county final will be Saturday (Oct. 21) at Watchung Field in Montclair. The Mounties last beat the Knights in the ECT final in 2010.

As it turned out, Montclair sophomore Ceci Cowart’s goal in the second quarter against Montclair Kimberley (9-6) was the difference in the county semifinal match.

“We got a quick breakaway and then we just cut in,” said Cowart. “I saw the lanes to the goal. I shot it and we scored.”

Both teams had their chances after Cowart’s goal, with the Mounties having a slight advantage with possession.

Montclair Kimberley head coach Injoo Han congratulated Montclair for the win and added that her team just missed opportunities to score.

“A few balls didn’t go our way and we were not able to capitalize on the scoring opportunities we had,” said Han. “I felt our defense played great. We were just unable to connect offensively.”

The Cougars had the best chance to even the score with five minutes left in the third quarter.

With a foul by Montclair in the box, Montclair Kimberley was awarded a penalty shot.

Cougars Maggie Murphy was ready to take the penalty shot and even the score, but Montclair senior goalie Elke Brown would have the better of Murphy. Brown would move to her right and knock the ball out.

“She shot to my right,” said Brown, who said it was the first penalty shot she had to defend. “When you have a penalty shot you have to choose what side to go to. That is the side I chose to go to. You have to read the player. A lot of players tend to go to that side.”

As it turned out that would be the best chance for Montclair Kimberley to score the rest of the match. The Cougars tested Brown, but the senior was able to stop the MKA offense.

Cougars goalie junior Malia Cesareo made six saves to keep Montclair Kimberley in the game.

Cowart gave credit to the Cougars for their style of play to keep them off the scoreboard for most of the game. “They are very aggressive on the defense, and we were lucky our defense stepped up and did a great job,” said the sophomore.

Brown gave kudos to her defenders, both juniors Reese Fest and Lily Donohue, for backing her up this season.

“They are like brick walls and really hard to get by. I feel we work very well together, and their experience is very valuable. It has helped guide me as a first-year varsity starter.”

Montclair knows they will be underdogs when they take on West Essex on Saturday.

“It is very difficult, and we have a very good team this year,” said Cowart. “We’re going to give them a good game.”

It will be Brown’s first ECT championship in goal as a varsity starter. “I’m excited,” said the Cougars goalie. “I think we have worked super hard for this, and we really deserve it.”