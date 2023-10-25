Montclair junior Ceci Cowart (with ball earlier this season) is the Mounties top scorer and will look for more as Montclair now aims for a state title. The Mounties are the fourth seed in the upcoming North Group 4 state tournament. Montclair hosts 13th-seeded Bridgewater on Saturday (Oct. 28) at 1 p.m. at Watchung Field. Last Saturday (Oct. 21), the Mounties dropped a 5-1 verdict to West Essex in the Essex County Tournament final in Montclair. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair field hockey team losing to West Essex in another Essex County Tournament title game is not new.

Mounties head coach Mary Pat Mercuro was impressed with her team despite losing 5-1 on Saturday (Oct. 21) at Watchung Field to the powerhouse Knights who have won a dozen county titles in a row. Montclair dropped to 11-5-1 on the season.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” said Mercuro. “The girls were fearless. They held West Essex scoreless for almost 45 minutes. They showed that they could play with the best of them.”

It was a better showing than the first time, when Montclair lost 8-0 to West Essex on Sept. 12. Mercuro said she had several starters out for that regular season match.

In the county final the Mounties played toe-to-toe with the Knights for most of the contest before West Essex pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Montclair kept the Knights scoreless for most of the match before the fourth quarter when West Essex jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Montclair junior Eliza Larson fired a shot by West keeper Abby Zanelli to slice into the Knights lead at 3-1. West Essex’s Sophia Sisco had a pair of goals to lead the Knights in the contest.

“That was very important, moving forward,” said Mercuro in notching a goal against West Essex. “Now we know that we can score on the top team, and we can hold them scoreless. This game will help us tremendously moving forward into the state tournament.”

The Mounties found out this week they are the fourth seed in North Group 4 but could be peaking at the right time and might very well be a dark horse for a state title.

Montclair hosts 13th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan on Saturday (Oct 28) at 1 p.m. If the Mounties win on Saturday, they will take on the fifth-seeded Ridge-12th-seeded Livingston winner next week in the quarterfinals.

Mercuro praised the player that might help lead the Mounties to a group final — senior goalkeeper Elke Brown who had 27 saves.

“Elke is confident and very aggressive,” said the Montclair head coach about Brown who is in her first full season as a varsity starter in the nets. “She makes good decisions. You would think she was a four-year starting goalie.”

Along with Brown in goal, the Mounties have a balanced offense with three players scoring in double figure in goals (as of the beginning of this week) led by sophomore Ceci Cowart with 16. Larson and senior Hannah Saraisky have added 13 and 10 goals respectively.

In addition to the county final with West Essex, Montclair played toe-to-toe with another top team in the state in Point Pleasant Borough and fell 1-0 on Oct. 14.

Mercuro said that her team must keep up the ‘confidence’ that they have shown at times during the season.

“They need to be confident and put together a 60-minute game,” added the Montclair head coach. “There are times when this team looks like the best team I have ever coached. We have a solid goalie, experienced backs, smart midfield, and forwards who never give up. I don’t know how far we can go but it wouldn’t be smart to underestimate us. The sky is the limit, and these girls are having so much fun.”