Montclair Film and Shine Global today announced the launch of a new partnership that establishes two prizes for student filmmakers participating in Montclair Film Education’s annual Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC) to participate in Shine Global’s annual Children’s Resilience In Film Awards, beginning in 2024.

An award of $500 will be granted to the winning film in a new filmmaking category focused on resilience, and another cash prize of $500 will be awarded to the EFC’s Grand Prize-winning film. The Grand Prize and Resilience category winners will be invited to participate in Shine Global’s 2024 Children’s Resilience in Film Award events, which recognize and celebrate the films and filmmakers that highlight the resilience and strength of children in the face of adversity.

Montclair Film’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition celebrates the work of filmmakers who are in the 6th through 12th grades. These films, adjudicated by a jury of film professionals, represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. Categories include drama, comedy, documentary, animated, horror, experimental, social impact, and, for the first time, a special category focused on resilience.

Shine Global’s annual Children’s Resilience in Film Awards honors exceptional films that center around the resilience of children in the face of adversity. It aims to shed light on the countless stories of courage, strength, and determination that children demonstrate in challenging circumstances. These films not only inspire audiences but also help create awareness and promote positive change in society.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Shine Global to bring great films from our Emerging Filmmaker Competition to the Children’s Resilience In Film Awards,” said Montclair Film education director Sue Hollenberg. “As young artists continue to find an outlet for their creative expression through filmmaking, this opportunity will provide material support and encouragement for them to continue to push the boundaries of storytelling into new directions.”

“For the past 18 years, Shine Global has produced films that acknowledge children’s resilience globally,” said Shine Global co-founder and executive director Susan MacLaury. “We’re honored to partner with Montclair Film to celebrate emerging filmmakers who represent the next generation in the filmmaking community who do the same.”

Student filmmakers interested in participating in this competition may begin submitting their work beginning December 1, 2023, with award winners announced in the spring of 2024 and Shine Global’s Children’s Resilience in Film Award events taking place later in 2024. Submission rules, deadlines, and category descriptions are available by visiting montclairfilm.org/education.