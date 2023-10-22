Evelyn McGee Colbert, Board President of Montclair Film (right) and Mary Anne Vaughn, Vice President of Montclair Film (left), open the 12th annual Montclair Film Festival at The Wellmont on October 20, 2023. (Photo: Neil Grabowsky)

The 12th annual Montclair Film Festival kicked off on Friday, October 20, with Kristoffer Borgli’s “Dream Scenario” screening at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

Evelyn McGee Colbert, Montclair Film’s president and Mary Anne Vaugn, vice president, opened the evening by thanking the hard-working staff who put together the festival, as well as highlighting the annual programs offered by Montclair Film.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill gave opening remarks at the 12th Annual Montclair Film Festival’s opening night at The Wellmont on October 20, 2023. (Photo: Neil Grabowsky)

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill also greeted theatergoers, saying she was very excited to see this particular film and joked. “I’ve spent some years in Washington really contemplating that intersection between what we have to do to get the message out and the work we have to do to pass legislation and the work that people do on social media and the work they do to drive their own personal celebrity and what that means. So when I read that this [film] was going to offer ‘a visionary insight into the unsettling power of contemporary celebrity’…I can’t wait!” Tom Hall, Co-Head and Artistic Director of Montclair Film introduces the opening film, “Dream Scenario,” written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, at the 12th annual Montclair Film Festival. (Photo: Neil Grabowsky)

The dark comedy was a departure from past opening films, which included titles like “Twenty Feet From Stardom,” “Wild Rose,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The French Dispatch.” When asked if he was sure they should open with a film in this genre, Montclair Film’s co-head and artistic director, Tom Hall, said he confidently responded, “Yes! Montclair is ready for it. They are sophisticated enough to appreciate it.”

Hall introduced the film, saying, “We saved the best for first. This movie is an absolute brilliant provocation to get you started thinking about a lot of the issues that you’re going to see over the course of the next 10 days.” “Dream Scenario,” written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is an A24 release. The film stars Nicolas Cage. The cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows and Dylan Gelula.

Hall was right. “Dream Scenario” will definitely get you thinking. The film follows an average guy, Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage), an evolutionary biologist professor, who lives an ordinary and uneventful life until he inexplicably begins appearing in the dreams of his students, friends and random strangers. Even in the dreams, Paul appears passive, doing nothing—a mirror of his real life.

Inevitably, this strange phenomenon leads to fame, and Paul becomes a celebrity. He begins to be more active in people’s dreams. His classes are now packed with students eager to talk to him, he’s all over social media and he’s getting commercial offers from people wanting to capitalize on his influencer status. He’s even getting hit on by young, beautiful women. At first, he’s uncomfortable with the spotlight, but soon, he loves the attention.

Tom Hall, Co-Head and Artistic Director of Montclair Film, moderates a Q&A with “Dream Scenario” writer and director Kristoffer Borgli at the 12th annual Montclair Film Festival. (Photo: Neil Grabowsky)

That’s when the film takes a dark turn.

As Paul’s viral celebrity grows, he transforms into a monster in people’s dreams. The dreams become dark, gory nightmares. People turn on him, and he desperately tries to get back to the top. Paul’s five minutes of fame are up.

The decision to screen “Dream Scenario” as the opening film at a film festival, an event traditionally associated with glamour, celebrity and movie stars, was a bold choice. The film makes a strong statement on the perils of viral celebrity, cancel culture and social media influencers. It warns of our culture’s obsession with fame and the consequences it brings. But with the SAG-AFTRA strike and the absence of movie stars at this year’s festival, perhaps this film was the perfect choice.

The Montclair Film Festival continues with screenings throughout the week, closing with a screening of “Eileen,” directed by William Oldroyd, on Sunday, October 29.