Montclair receiver Jayden Lee (14) looks to break a tackle after a reception against Ridgewood. Unfortunately for the Mounties, they dropped a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to the Maroons in overtime on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Woodman Field. (WYATT LARDIERI/PHOTO).



The Montclair Mounties football team was knocking on Ridgewood’s door, close enough for junior quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis to fire a pass into the endzone in overtime.

Unfortunately for the Mounties, the player to catch that pass would not be a Montclair receiver; instead, Ridgewood defensive back Zach Kranz would return the interception the entire length of the field to score in a driving rainstorm on Saturday at Woodman Field in Montclair.

Kranz’s 100-yard-plus pick-six sent the Ridgewood stands into a frenzy, leaving the Mounties devastated and asking if that had just happened.

Montclair would drop a 30-24 verdict to the Maroons, the second loss in a row for the Mounties, as they dropped to 5-3 on the season. Montclair finishes the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Columbia (1 p.m.).

What is even tougher to swallow against Ridgewood is that Montclair led 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter, and Mounties head coach Jermain Johnson chalked it up as another ‘learning process’ for his young team that lost several seniors to graduation from the 2022 season. It was also their first game in overtime this season.

“It’s a learning process with our kids,” said Johnson. “We’re young, and each week is a different learning experience for our young men to understand you have to learn how to close out games, you have to learn how to win right, you have to learn how to lose in a fashion where you have good sportsmanship. A lot of these things our kids have never witnessed before because we are a young team. It’s a lot of our kids’ first time playing on a varsity level this year. Each week is a different learning experience we need to learn from, and learning to close out a game is definitely one of them.”

Despite the defeat, Montclair appears to be in good shape heading toward the seeding of the North Group 5 state tournament that starts either Oct. 27 or 28.

“We’re going to keep our heads high because we are still involved in the playoffs,” said Johnson. “We still have a very good chance of making the playoffs. Every week there’s a different challenge. We came up short with the challenges this week. I’ll have a new challenge for them next week. If you can’t get up to represent our team in the playoffs, then I don’t know what else can.”

Montclair junior quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis (17) had another impressive game throwing for two touchdowns and gaining 317 total yards against Ridgewood. (WYATT LARDIERI/PHOTO).



And while Lewis threw the pick 6, the junior had a pretty good day by completing 19-of-29 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mounties’ signal caller ran eight times for 52 yards. Junior Jace Auletta was Lewis’s top target, catching six times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Montclair headed into their matchup with Ridgewood High School looking to bounce back after a 27-0 loss to Irvington the previous week.

But the Mounties returned two key starters this week in receiver/defensive back David Thom-Rogers and running back Ja-Khi Chance, who was unavailable the week against Irvington.

Ridgewood received the opening kick to start the first quarter, but Montclair started strong. Just two plays into the drive, Ridgewood fumbled in the backfield, which Montclair co-captain senior defensive lineman Wesley Mathis recovered.

On the first play on offense, Lewis would connect with receiver Auletta for a long completion to put the Mounties within two yards of the end zone. Chance would eventually open the scoring with a two-yard run, and after an extra point, the Mounties led 7-0.

Later in the first, Ridgewood would drive downfield and score on a thirteen-yard run by Bobby Kuenzler. After a bad snap on the point, it resulted in a failed two-point attempt with the Mounties ahead 7-6.

Ridgewood’s Wing-T offense gave Montclair issues all game, as the run-heavy style forced the Mounties to be disciplined and read every play carefully. It also forced the Mounties to play physically and tackle constantly. Head coach Jermaine Johnson spoke on the difficulties the offense presented.

“It’s hard to simulate a type of offense like that in practice,” said Johnson. “We try to get our kids to simulate something similar to that. I think the scout team defense did a pretty good job this week, but you’ll never get that game speed. All we can do is work on our keys and our reads. A lot of times when the game comes, and those bright lights come on, we forget what we learned all week.”

The second quarter was relatively quiet as both defenses held their ground. The lone scoring opportunity came as Montclair reached the red zone, and a touchdown pass to Thom-Rogers was ruled incomplete, resulting in the Mounties settling for a field goal.

The first half ended with Montclair leading 10-6.

Montclair began the second half noticeably more pass-heavy as Lewis and Thom-Rogers connected multiple times to drive the Mounties downfield.

On the Ridgewood 33-yard line facing a third down, Lewis unleashed a pass into the endzone that found Auletta for a long touchdown. The extra point was made, and Montclair was up by two scores for the first time, leading 17-6.

Ridgewood would respond instantly by getting a great starting field position from an impressive kick return. The Maroons capitalized on the advantage as they continued to find success through the run game.

Kuenzler added to his previous touchdown after an 18-yard touchdown run. Kuenzler would also score the two-point conversion, which made the score 17-14.

Not to be outdone, Lewis and the Mounties responded with another impressive drive. Montclair decided to stay in the air again and continued to lean on the passing offense. Lewis pieced together a solid drive that would result in Jayden Lee receiving a 25-yard touchdown.

The Mounties led 24-14 to close the third quarter and enter the fourth.

The first play of the fourth quarter saw Ridgewood kicker Matthew Schwindt nail a 29-yard field goal to make it a one-score game.

With the game on the line and only five minutes on the clock, Ridgewood drove down the field and found themselves three yards from the end zone. They would hand the ball off to Kuenzler again for him to score his third touchdown. An extra point was made, which tied the game at 24.

For Ridgewood, Kuenzler was the star of the game, rushing for 214 yards and scoring three touchdowns. His offensive production carried Ridgewood, and his 26 carries were more than every other Ridgewood player combined.

After Montclair failed to answer, regulation time ended in a stalemate, and overtime was required to settle the game. Ridgewood would ultimately end the game with an unbelievable 100-yard-plus pick six.