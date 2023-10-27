Montclair junior Malachi “Bubba” Lewis (with ball) will be looking for a repeat with his offensive line on Saturday against Columbia in the North 1 Group 5 state playoff opener at Woodman Field in Montclair at 1 p.m. Lewis and the third-seeded Mounties defeated the sixth-seeded Cougars, 42-7, on the road on Oct. in a regular season contest. In addition it is the first state playoff game after the Montclair football program had to forfeit in 2022 all of their wins as well as a postseason game at Ridgewood after self-reporting that an ineligible player competed in game or games. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

The comparisons to 2022 for the Montclair football team are somewhat similar although this season the Mounties will fortunately be on the field.

For the 2023 season, the third-seeded Mounties take on the sixth-seeded Columbia team in the North 1 Group 5 state playoff opener on Saturday at Woodman Field in Montclair, 1 p.m.

It will be the second game in two weeks where the two teams will be facing each other. The Mounties defeated the Cougars, 42-7, on Oct. 21.

And while it is important for the Mounties to move on to the next round of the North 1 Group 5 state playoffs, just being on the field on Saturday is something to relish.

“It feels good to get back into the show especially considering what happened last year,” said Montclair head coach Jermain Johnson, who debuted as a Mounties coach in 2022. “We are on our way.”

Last season, roughly 365 days earlier, the Mounties were expected to play a rematch against Ridgewood in the first round of the North 1 Group 5, two weeks after Montclair had defeated the Maroons, 17-10, on the road.

But on the Thursday before the Ridgewood state playoff game, word got out that the school district reported to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) that the football team was going to forfeit the first round North 1 Group 5 state playoff contest against the Maroons.

And in turn the football team had all four of their victories vacated.

Flash forward to this season, Montclair finished the regular season 6-3, a better record compared to the four wins in 2002 and with a relatively younger team this season.

The Mounties are hoping that they are jelling finally after going through a stretch of back-to-back losses to Irvington (27-0, Oct. 7) and Ridgewood (30-24 in overtime, Oct. 14).

Montclair junior running back Ja-Khi Chance (with ball) will be looking to help the third-seeded Mounties defeat sixth-seeded Columbia in Saturday’s state playoff game at Woodman Field in Montclair, 1 p.m. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

That was illustrated in the win over Columbia as some players who missed recent games were starting to mesh.

A couple of those injured players, junior running back Ja-Khi Chance and senior wide receiver David-Thom Rogers had good to great games in the win over Columbia.

Chance ran seven times for 79 yards while Rogers had his best game of the season with six catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

The pressure will be on the Mounties to repeat the same results.

Johnson knows that. “We’re going to sit on them (about it),” said Johnson on Monday about reminding his team not to be overconfident in Saturday’s rematch. “We’re going to head into the week (practices before the state playoff game) with the mindset that we haven’t played them before.”

To repeat the performance in the first game, the Montclair defense will have to keep the pressure on Columbia quarterback Charlie Morrison and running back Steve Memo, the two big Cougars offensive weapons.

The Cougars offense has only averaged 13 points per game and the Mounties defense, led by senior Kal Wilson, junior Myles Walton, senior Wesley Mathis and junior Moustapha Green, will look for a repeat of the first game on Saturday.

And if those Montclair defenders can limit Morrison to 69 yards passing and Memo to 39 yards rushing that both registered on Oct. 21, the Mounties will be heading to the North 1 Group 5 state semifinals on the weekend of November 3 and 4. The winner of the Montclair-Columbia contest takes on the winner of seventh-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan-second-seeded Watchung Hills in the semifinals.