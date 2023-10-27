The Montclair girls soccer team hopes their Thursday afternoon upset will be the first of many along the way in the postseason.

Mounties senior Maddie Goldstein got a hold of the ball in front of Bergen Tech keeper Kayla Santiago and smacked it to her right, just three minutes into overtime to hand 12th-seeded Montclair a 3-2 win over the fifth-seeded Knights and send them to the North 1 Group 4 quarterfinals.

5The Montclair girls soccer team celebrates with senior Maddie Goldstein (second from left) after she scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Bergen Tech. Goldstein scored almost three minutes into overtime to help the 12th-seeded Mounties upset fourth-seeded Bergen Tech, 3-2, in Hackensack on Thursday in the North 1 Group 4 state playoff opener. Montclair travels to fourth-seeded Morristown on Monday, Oct. 30 in the state sectional quarterfinals. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“We were all so nervous,” said Goldstein about going into overtime. “It was an all-out effort. We wanted to win it.”

Montclair (8-8-1) travels to fourth-seeded Morristown on Monday, October 30 (time to be determined) in the quarterfinals.

Against Bergen Tech the Mounties also received a goal each from junior Morgane Zinn and senior Evie Campbell, both in the first half. Montclair senior Evie Campbell (left) collides with Bergen Tech’s Erisa Tarnowski in the state playoff game. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair’s win over Bergen Tech not only lets them live another day in the state playoffs, but ended a four game losing streak over the last 12 days.

“The losses just made us work harder,” said Goldstein. “We have so much potential and talent that we were not expecting all these losses.”

In addition it was the first time in seven games that the Mounties scored more than one goal. “Oh yeah, it feels good scoring,” said Zinn.

Montclair head coach Ashley Hammond was relieved to see the scoring come back where the Mounties only scored two goals in the four game losing streak.

“We haven’t scored three goals in a long time,” said Hammond whose team put up five goals in a 5-0 win over Nutley on Oct. 6.

For Montclair it was also a relief to win in overtime especially since Bergen Tech had the momentum heading into the extra session. Montclair junior Cara Flynn (left) goes up for a 50/50 ball with Bergen Tech’s Erisa Tarnowski in the state playoff game. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)3

In the final two minutes of regulation, it appeared that Montclair was on its way to winning in regulation, but that dream was shattered.

After a call of a foul on Montclair in their area, Bergen Tech’s Anshika Patibandla smacked a free kick from 30 yards out in the upper right corner past Montclair sophomore keeper Sophia Porter to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.

But it was even worse for the Mounties as Porter was injured after attempting to knock down the free kick. The Mounties had to go with their backup, freshman Ellie Gutterman, who did not see a shot on goal for the five minutes before Goldstein’s game winner.

With the four game losing streak to end the regular season, Montclair took a fresh new approach heading to the state tournament.

“We’re starting at 0-0,” said Zinn. “We have a whole new plan for states and have just kept practicing it.”

Zinn and Goldstein believe the 2023 team is better than what the team’s mark during the regular season. “We know that we are much better than our record,” said Goldstein. Montclair Maya Barrett (23) tries to control the ball against Bergen Tech in a state playoff game. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Against Bergen Tech, the Mounties struck early as Zinn got her body on the ball in the net off a corner from sophomore Carla Osborne in the first 10 minutes of the match.

Campbell would then smack a shot to the right of Santiago into the back of the net to hand Montclair a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

In the quarterfinal match at Morristown, Montclair will have to pick up their game against a Morristown team who defeated 13th-seeded Union City, 8-0, in the first round.

The Mounties savor the underdog role against a team like Morristown who has outscored their opponents, 20-2 in the last five games, eight of the goals were against Union City.

“I think that makes us want it more,” said Zinn.

While the eight goals against Union City were impressive, the same Union City team lost to Bloomfield, 7-1. The Mounties split two games during the season against Bloomfield, both 1-0 verdicts.