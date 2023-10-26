Women’s 1V8+ – 1st place

The Montclair High School Rowing Team hits the water strong for the start of the Fall 2023 season.

With the largest class of rowers rounding out their middle school and high school teams since their program launch in 2002, the 2023 New Jersey State Rowing Championship Mounties have a very strong roster in place and are well-positioned for another record-breaking year.

To kick off the fall 2023 season, Montclair Rowing hosted its 3rd Annual Overpeck Fall Classic on Sunday, October 8, at Overpeck Park in Leonia, New Jersey. As a leading authority in youth rowing and with the support of a partner, the New York Rowing Association, Head Coach Jeremy Michalitsianos and the Montclair Rowing Team welcomed over 1,000 competitors who traveled from clubs, universities, and high schools throughout the East Coast for an incredible day of competitive fall head racing.

Women’s Middle School Quad – 3rd place

Montclair entered 20 boats, giving all of their athletes, including Middle School and Freshman Novices, the unique opportunity to compete in a full-scale regatta.

Men’s 1V4+ – 1st place

In Montclair rowing tradition, they dominated the space with 14 out of 20 boats walking away with medals, including 7 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze finishes and winning both the men’s and women’s points trophies. The full list of wins is listed below.

On the heels of Overpeck, Montclair didn’t slow down as it sent 3 Varsity boats to the Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Massachusetts – the largest and most challenging Head races in the world. Their boats had one of their best showings with the Girls Varsity 8+ taking 24th, the boys Varsity 8+ taking 31st, and the Girls 2V8+ taking 64thplace – all out of 90 crews.

About Montclair High School Rowing

The Montclair High School Rowing Team has a long legacy of winning state and national championships and competing internationally – a huge feat for a public high school rowing team that competes in a landscape of prestigious, privately funded prep schools and clubs. The program, which just celebrated its 20-year anniversary last year, is rich in diversity, talent, and spirit and comprised of high-achieving student-athletes who are consistently recruited and accepted into the most prestigious universities in the country every year.

Last year, the team recruited athletes to MIT, Duke, Northeastern, Villanova, Miami and Syracuse, and this year, they have already confirmed recruits to Cal Berkeley, University of Washington, George Washington and Rutgers.

Under the guidance and training of internationally experienced coaching duo, Jeremy Michalitsianos and Lorna Rundle, Montclair Rowing has won countless national championships and is considered one of the most respected scholastic rowing programs in the country. In the 2022-23 season alone, they were Stotesbury Champions, Mid-Atlantic Champions, SRAA Champions, Philadelphia City Champions, Mercer Champions and New Jersey State Champions, with boys and girls winning the points trophies. The team is well-positioned to continue this winning legacy in 2024.

To follow their schedule, learn more or sign up for any of their rowing programs, visit www.friendsofmontclairrowing.org or contact Coach Lorna Rundle at lornarundle@hotmail.com today. No experience is required.