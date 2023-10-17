Montclair’s Angie McGlaughlin (22) battles for the ball against Mount St. Dominic’s Eliza Haghighi (8) in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals. The Mounties dropped a 5-1 decision to the Lions on Saturday, Oct. 14. Montclair junior Cara Flynn scored the lone goal for the Mounties. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair and Kimberley girls’ soccer teams saw their hopes for a county tournament championship go up in smoke.

Earlier on Saturday, third-seeded Montclair fell behind early against sixth-seeded Mount St. Dominic and played catch up the rest of the way.

The Mounties Essex County Tournament drive ended with a 5-1 loss to the Lions in Montclair in the quarterfinals.

And later, Saturday, in a driving rainstorm, seventh-seeded Montclair Kimberley (6-5-2) came up short in a 1-0 defeat at second-seeded West Orange, also in the county quarterfinals.

For the Cougars, it was the second 1-0 loss to the Mountaineers this season. MKA lost at home, 1-0, to West Orange on Sept. 29.

While the Montclair (7-5-1) loss to Mount St. Dominic was lopsided, the game was much closer than the result.

“The score doesn’t indicate how close the game was,” said Montclair head coach Ashley Hammond. “I have no criticism of the girls.”

The difference might have been a foul midway through the second half that gave Mount St. Dominic a free kick at the top of the box.

“They didn’t call a foul all game, and then they called a foul at the top of the box, which was a 50-50 ball,” said Hammond.

Lions’ Gianna Camporeale would hit the free kick over the Mounties’ wall and into the upper right-hand corner, where Montclair goalie Sophie Porter could not reach it.

This gave Mount St. Dominic a 3-1 lead with about 15 minutes remaining in the match. On the day, Camporeale would be the thorn in the side of Montclair all morning as she scored four goals for the game.

“We knew they had dangerous players going forward and thought we did a good job at 2-1 keeping them in check,” said Hammond.

The two-goal advantage forced the Mounties to bring everybody up and try to cut into the lead, which left the backline open where the Lions scored two more goals.

Before Camporeale’s goal, Montclair sliced the Lions lead to one, 2-1, when junior Cara Flynn smacked a 30-yard shot that went over the outstretched hands of Mount St. Dominic goalie Frankie Mansfield, a perfect shot with 25 minutes remaining the game.

Montclair senior Evie Campbell (7) takes a shot against Mount St. Dominic in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

It also gave the Mounties some momentum, but it only lasted until the Lions’ third goal.

Camporeale scored her first goal in the first half as Porter could not hold on to a slippery ball that went into the goal and gave Mount St. Dominic’s a 1-0 lead.

Before halftime, Montclair’s offense put some pressure on Mount St. Dominic with a few corners, but the Mounties could not finish off and get one by Mansfield. “We felt really good about it and in the second half, we piled the pressure on,” said Hammond.

Montclair continued to push forward to start the second half and collected a couple more corners in the first 10 minutes. But the Mounties offense again came up empty.

And Mount St. Dominic’s Lena Tusche got behind the Montclair defense and put a shot by Porter to put the Mounties down 2-0.

Both Montclair and Montclair Kimberley will be looking to make a run in the upcoming state playoffs.

Both teams will have a tough time in competitive sections. Recently, the power points showed that the Mounties are in a battle to get a home game in the first round and are ninth in the North 1 Group 4 with Ridgewood as the top seed with Essex rivals Livingston and West Orange right behind Ridgewood.

Unfortunately, Montclair Kimberley is still in Non-Public A North, one of the smallest schools in the large non-public division. The Cougars are the fifth seed in the recent projection, with Immaculate Heart and Mount St. Dominic as one and two, respectively, in the section.

Despite the seedings, Montclair and MKA could go on a run and find themselves in a section semifinal or even the sectional final if they put together all the elements of soccer. The state playoffs start either Oct. 26 or 27.