On Thanksgiving 1976, at Bill Graham’s Winterland, Americana Rock group The Band presented their final concert with songwriter & lead guitarist Robbie Robertson.

On Friday, November 10, local musicians will pay homage to this historic concert with “The Band’s Last Waltz” tribute event at Porta in Montclair. This tribute is for what is arguably one of the most iconic farewell concerts in the history of rock music.

Robertson performing live with the Band (Photos; Wikipedia Commons)

“The Band’s Last Waltz” is not only a tribute in honor of the life and memory of the late songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson; it’s also a community charity fundraiser for Montclair’s Toni Kitchen. All ticket sales and donations will directly support the nonprofit organization’s mission to combat food insecurity and provide vital assistance to our neighbors in need.

Over 50 local musicians, singers, artists and performers—such as Rostafa, Mark Bowers, Leo Jordan, Mike Griot, Meg Patrick and Alma Schneider—will grace the stage.

In keeping with the spirit of a waltz, there will be a Waltz Contest! So, put on your most elegant attire and step onto the dance floor to participate in this exciting competition. Prizes will be given to the best dancers and best costumes.

The Waltz Contest rules

Couples must dress in formal attire.

Entry is limited to five couples (Check the Facebook Event page for updates: https://fb.me/e/3VzCXUpqg).

There is a $10 entry fee.

Participants must register by contacting ROSTAFA via email (lastwaltzshow@gmail.com) by Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m.

The song will be “Waltz of the Flowers.”

Judges will evaluate dancers based on their coordination, originality, and trust in their partners.

If you’re new to waltzing, check out some YouTube video tutorials.

Details

“The Band’s Last Waltz” Tribute event

Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m.

Porta, 499 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door

The Waltz Contest is $10 per entry