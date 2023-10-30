The Montclair NAACP Education Committee /Literacy Dyslexia Task Force, in partnership with the Montclair Public School District, will host a free screening of “The Right To Right Read” on November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Glenfield Middle School (25 Maple Ave, Montclair).

The film follows Oakland NAACP activist Dr. Kareem Weaver, who demands that the Oakland, California school district bring science-based reading instruction to their school district. The film documents his story, a teacher and two families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read.

Immediately following the screening, the Montclair Public School directors in the Equity, Curriculum and Instruction Department will discuss the district’s initiatives to tackle literacy-related challenges.

Register here to attend the free film screening.