From Left to Right: Newark PD Sergeant, Newark PD Officer Mitchell, Executive Director of the Essex Health and Wellness Center Robin Lavorato, Montclair PD Chief Todd Conforti, Bloomfield PD Sergeant Joseph Corio, Montclair PD Detective Timothy Lee, DEA SAC Cheryl Ortiz, Montclair PD Lieutenant Charles Cunningham (Photo: Montclair Police Department)

On Saturday, October 28, the Montclair Police Department participated in the “Opioid Awareness Walk” and the “DEA National Prescription Take Back Day.” The event aims to raise awareness about the life-threatening risks associated with opioids and fentanyl.

Officers and volunteers gathered in front Montclair Police Headquarters

The walk takes place on Bloomfield Avenue, beginning in Newark and into Montclair. Members participating in the walk briefly stopped at the Montclair Police Department, where Chief Todd Conforti, Lieutenant Charlie Cunningham and Robin Lavorato from the Essex Health and Recovery Center, discussed the importance of their awareness programs. After the walk, Montclair PD was recognized for its continuing participation in “Operation Hope,” which provides treatment and recovery services to those with substance use disorder.

A “National Take Back Initiative Prescription Drug Drop-off” site was set up at Montclair Police headquarters to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs while educating people about the potential for abuse of these medications.