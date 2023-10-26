Fresco Da Franco will close from January 7-21 to rebrand, with a goal of elevating the experience at the restaurant to match the new, adjacent Bar Franco.

Plans for the Church Street restaurant that has been serving up Italian fare for more than a decade include a transformation that “aims to enhance the dining experience and offer an elevated ambiance, innovative menu, and a renewed commitment to exceptional service.”

Fresco Da Franco will get a makeover to match the vibe of Bar Franco (pictured above)

One noticeable change will happen in the kitchen, said owner Franco Porporino, with the addition of an award-winning chef from New York City to be named later.

Fresco Da Franco will also undergo a complete interior redesign, with a goal to match the elegant, upscale vibe created a Bar Franco.

“We are thrilled to unveil the rebranding of Fresco Da Franco Montclair,” said Porporino, adding that the change is to address the disparity of the vibe between Fresco Da Franco and Bar Franco and instead create a better flow. A new name is also possible.

To complement the rebranding, Porporino said the restaurant will be introducing events from wine tastings and seasonal menus to live music nights.