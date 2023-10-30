Police at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Park Street Saturday in Montclair at the scene of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is seeking any information in the vehicle-pedestrian collision Saturday in Montclair that caused the death of Vivian Folkenflik, 83, of Montclair.

On October 28, at about 12:15 p.m., police were notified of a collision at the the intersection of Park Street and Bellevue Avenue in Montclair. Folkenflik was transported to Mountainside Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1 p.m. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to a joint statement by Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.