DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Will this column criticize the Township Council for not choosing Dr. Renee Baskerville to replace Peter Yacobellis, and also analyze Yacobellis’ tenure on that governmental entity?

Sincerely,

Double-Edged Sword

It will. Roger Terry is quite qualified to join the Council after the contentious 4-2 vote for him at a special October 18 meeting yesterday afternoon, but Dr. Baskerville was more qualified. The Council majority’s popularity level and Sub-Zero refrigerators now have a number in common.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Why was Dr. Baskerville the most qualified?

Sincerely,

Obvious But Worth Stating

She almost won the 2020 mayoral race despite being hugely outspent by Sean Spiller, served on the Council for 12 years, served on the Board of Education, works very hard, is always seen at meetings and in the community, etc. Actually, the Council majority’s popularity level is 20,000 leagues under the sea.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A Jules Verne reference! Other thoughts?

Sincerely,

Around the World in Weighty Days

Every audience speaker who suggested a candidate prior to the vote at Wednesday’s meeting (which should have been held at night to draw more attendees) suggested Dr. Baskerville. But the “fix” was in. Come to think of it, the council majority’s popularity level is now 20,001 leagues under the sea; I forgot the National Football League.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The mayor and three other councilors did seem to have secretly/preemptively chosen Terry before anyone else could be suggested. The October 18 vote tally?

Sincerely,

Railroading in a Railroad Town

Yes: Sean Spiller, Lori Price Abrams, Robin Schlager, William Hurlock. No: David Cummings, Robert Russo. Kudos to the last two for trying to “do the right thing,” even though Spike Lee doesn’t live in Montclair.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In another indication of the seemingly predetermined outcome, Yacobellis sent out an email congratulating Terry (who he supported as his replacement) very soon after the Council’s pick of Terry. Comment?

Sincerely,

The Fast and the Furious

Depressing to see, especially given that Yacobellis was on Dr. Baskerville’s 2020 campaign ticket, and was thus helped in his win that year by her longtime popularity in town. A popularity that’s at least “Eight Miles High,” a song not written by Jules Verne.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Anyway, your opinion of Yacobellis’ 2020-to-2023 Council term?

Sincerely,

Gone But Not Forgotten

My thoughts are encapsulated in a five-letter word that starts with “m.” Macaw? No. Mango? No. Maize? No. Merch? No. Metro? No. Minty? No. Mixed? Yes.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Way to complicate a simple reply. Some positives of Yacobellis’ tenure?

Sincerely,

Fourth-Quarter Report

Worked really hard. Communicated with constituents constantly via email newsletters, social media, etc. Wisely avoided communicating via carrier pigeons and smoke signals.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Can you mention other positives about Yacobellis, who at one point announced he would run for mayor next year but then decided not to?

Sincerely,

Halted Travel to Gavel

Helped pass a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and other welcome legislation. Was a strong voice for LGBTQ+ issues — including the launch of the amazing Out Montclair — and for the (belated) ouster of a township manager accused of hostile workplace behavior toward women. Plus…couscous.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Okay, couscous is a positive…but an irrelevant positive. Some of Yacobellis’ less-positive actions?

Sincerely,

Food for Thought

He voted last week for a Lackawanna Plaza plan that could have been smaller and better, and voted in July for an out-of-the blue appointment of an interim township manager with a record as Montclair’s former manager that was checkered enough to inspire a new game called Checkers.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um, the origins of Checkers date back to around 3000 BC. Then that interim manager, before his untimely August death, approved firefighter promotions based on an exam credibly charged with being rigged and racist. Anyway, a couple of other negatives?

Sincerely,

Nixon’s Checkers Speech, Too

Yacobellis voted to renew the municipal clerk despite her being very slow doing meeting minutes and responding to OPRA requests. He also sued several constituents (before withdrawing that legal action). As is said of what someone with the wrong glasses experiences: “Not a good look.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Your sum-up?

Sincerely,

House of the Rising Sum-up

I voted for Yacobellis and often supported him in this column until the past few months. Much of his best work occurred earlier in his term before he became more aligned with the Township Council’s “establishment” bloc — which is not exactly a bloc party.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Further thoughts?

Sincerely,

Onward Not One of the Four Wards

It feels funny that Yacobellis voted on all kinds of consequential things for Montclair and then announced he was leaving town (at least for a while) — meaning his votes won’t affect him personally (at least for a while). But I guess Yacobellis will be on the same side of the country as Montclair, California.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A more positive sum-up?

Sincerely,

The Upbeat Goes On

There’s something to be said for putting aside power and ambition, whether temporarily or not, to focus on one’s personal well-being. But Yacobellis should have backed Dr. Baskerville. To misquote Shakespeare — who, like Spike Lee, doesn’t live in Montclair — all’s not well that doesn’t end well.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.