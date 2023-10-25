Gaetano Desomma of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, the longtime owner of Danny D’s Pizzeria in Montclair, died on Oct. 8, 2023. He was 75.

Mr. Desomma was born in Monteforte in the province of Avellino, Italy, and immigrated to America in 1971. He first lived in Montclair and resided in Bloomfield for the past 23 years.

He was the owner of Danny D’s Pizzeria for 25 years. After retiring, he worked as a crossing guard for Verona. He was always known as a hardworking man; it seemed he never stopped working.



Mr. Desomma loved to spend his spare time in Branch Brook Park playing bocce with his friends every Monday. He also enjoyed the casinos in Atlantic City, where he would go almost every weekend with his wife. His favorite sport was soccer (team Juventus). He loved food, especially pasta, and really loved his sweets.



A lot of people, and especially the children in the family, will remember him for his humor. He used to kid around a lot and was just a very silly man, but was loving and warm-hearted.

Mr. Desomma is survived by his wife; Emilia; his daughter, Katia; his granddaughter, Marina; his great-granddaughter, Sarina, and his two siblings, Antonio and Lena.

He was predeceased by his beloved son Roberto.



Services were held Monday, Oct. 16, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St.

Arrangements were by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St.