Giovanni “John” DiMilia

Giovanni “John” DiMilia of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair and Newark, died peacefully on Oct. 26, 2023. He was 91.

Born in Calitri, Italy, Mr. DiMilia immigrated to the United States, settling in Montclair in 1959. It was at the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair where he met the love of his life, Maria (DiBenedetto).

After residing in the North Ward of Newark until 1984, he and his family made their home in Bloomfield.

Mr. DiMilia was an active and proud volunteer, dedicating his time to various organizations. He was an original member and co-founder of the St. Vito Club in Montclair.

He also served as consigliere and member of Ieri Oggi Domani while simultaneously being a founding board member of the Cystinosis Foundation of New Jersey.

His deep devotion to St. Gerard led him to serve as a guard of honor, and he was a well-known figure to many parishioners and visitors to St. Lucy’s Church in Newark. He lived by the motto “Tutti è possibile,” believing that with God, all things are possible.

Over his working years, Mr. DiMilia was employed as a painter at Westinghouse for more than 25 years. Subsequently, he worked at Mountainside Hospital and Schering-Plough Pharmaceutical for over two decades. While at Schering-Plough, he volunteered for the fire brigade and played a key role in the team.

He volunteered his time and skills to paint St. Lucy’s Church, rectory, school and orphanage over the years. He took great joy in serving and assisting others. He was also known for his talents as a gardener and his enthusiasm for soccer.

Throughout his life, he remained a devoted family man and a cherished friend to many.

Mr. DiMilia is survived by his wife, Maria; his daughter, Dr. Mary Jo DiMilia; his two sons, Joseph and Nicholas; his daughter-in-law, Michelle; his sisters, Lucia Della Badia and Margherita Metallo; his sisters-in-law, Immacolata DiBenedetto and Flavia DiBenedetto; his godchildren, Michelle Lotrecchiano, Anita Stabile and Marcella Clatworthy, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was affectionately known as “Nonno” to Dylan, Luke, and Joshua Pilotti and grand dogs Bobby, Toby and Gnocchi.

He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Gerardo, Gaetano and Donato DiBenedetto, and his sisters-in-law, Anna “Nina” DiBenedetto and Connie Freda.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at St. Lucy’s Church, 118 Seventh Ave., Newark. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 712 Grove St.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support the restoration of the National Shrine of St. Gerard at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark or the Cystinosis Foundation of New Jersey.