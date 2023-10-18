Ramon R. Cabrera

Ramon R. Cabrera, a longtime Montclair resident, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, surrounded by family, after a battle with gastric cancer. He was 81.

Originally from Honduras, Mr. Cabrera immigrated to the United States in his 20s and quickly settled in Montclair. He met his wife, Angelina, in the early 1970s in Montclair, and they started a family.

After working in landscaping, he successfully moved into computing and eventually retired from a computer systems position at IMS Health.

When he wasn’t working and raising a family, Mr. Cabrera had a variety of other interests, from bowling to singing to buying and slowly repairing old cars. Along the way, he was quick to offer a helping hand, a big smile and a kind compliment to family, friends and strangers alike.

While he was less active and outgoing in his later years, he remained proud and supportive of his family, especially his two grandsons. Through his determination, he maintained his Montclair home as best he could up until the very end.

He and his wife fulfilled the quintessential American dream: They bought a house, raised three children, put them each through college, and retired.

Mr. Cabrera is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Angelina; his older daughter, Melissa, and her family; his son, Jason; his nephews and nieces, Edwin, Michael, Dan, Maggie and Jennifer, and other family members and close friends.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Vanessa; his sisters, Cathy and Norma, and his nephew, Marvin.

Visitation is Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., with a service to follow at noon. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.