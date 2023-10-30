Rose Ferrucci

Rose Ferrucci, a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2023. She was 94.

Ms. Ferrucci’s parents, Vincenzo and Pasqualena (Grandone) Ferrucci, emigrated from Bari, Italy, to Montclair in 1913. Her father worked three jobs while her mother cared for her and her five siblings.

Service to others was of the utmost importance to the Ferrucci family; Ms. Ferrucci continued that service of devotion to her family. She sacrificed much as a single mom, dedicating her life to raising her children, Jim and Linda, who are forever grateful for her love, generosity and faithfulness to them and her grandchildren.

Although funds were always tight, there was always food on the table, a roof over their heads and summers spent at a private swim club in North Caldwell, which Ms. Ferrucci made sure was part of the budget to ensure her children had fun.

She was an excellent Italian cook and loved going through her recipe books. Her specialty was homemade manicotti and fresh-baked cookies, which were always on the Christmas menu.

Ms. Ferrucci started working at John Hancock Insurance in Nutley, then at Prudential in Newark, and finally at the Hall of Records in Newark as a clerk and then as a court recorder for various juvenile division judges.

She is survived by her son, Jim La Manna (Odette); her daughter, Linda Restivo (Guy); her four grandchildren, Jason La Manna, Kali Monte (Anthony), Laura La Manna (Brad Nicholas) and Jeffrey La Manna, and her faithful caregiver, Marit Stoemer, whose devoted, invaluable service of eight years was a godsend.

Besides her parents, Ms. Ferrucci was predeceased by her siblings, Nick, Pat, Alfred, Grace and Connie.

Visitation will be on Sat. Nov. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., with a short service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.