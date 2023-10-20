Here’s another opportunity to make an informed decision about the Montclair BOE candidates running for election this November. Tune in to the Radio Free Montclair Conversations with the BOE Candidates on Sunday, October 22, from 9–11 a.m. at www.radiofreemontclair.org.

All nine BOE candidates are scheduled to participate in the live broadcast. The program will be archived on its website following the live broadcast.

For a more detailed understanding of each candidate and their goals for the district, be sure to check out Montclair Local’s candidate profiles and watch the Montclair BOE Candidate Forum.