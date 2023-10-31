James “Jimmy” Eason, a keeper of Montclair history, an uncle to many and an active member in so many Montclair organizations, died on Sunday, October 29. Eason was beloved for his service to the town that was made stronger through his contributions. “Legend,” “living history” and “Mr. Montclair” are just a few of the tributes used to describe Eason.

Eason was a founding member of the Montclair African American Heritage Foundation and was active in organizations including Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place, Montclair Cobras and the Do Drop In.

Eason grew up in the Fourth Ward and lived on Maple Ave., with his two siblings. His father was a plumber and his mother was a housekeeper. Eason attended Glenfield Middle School and Montclair High School and served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot. He worked as a teacher for two years before going to work for IBM.

“Jimmy was my friend, confidant and hero,” said former Montclair mayor Robert Jackson. “He was excellent at anything he set his mind on. His commitment to ‘more’ for Montclair’s youngsters and seniors was palpable. Jimmy was a true gentleman, embodying the understated grace and decorum that was not an anomaly in Montclair not so long ago. Well done, sir! Rest in peace.”

“He was one of the pillars of our community and I knew him as a bridge, across the diverse communities and between the young and the old. He was comfortable in all areas of the township,” said former councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville.

Baskerville spoke about Eason’s dedication to preserving history, remembering when he interviewed her family. “Uncle Jimmy was documenting the history, through his lens, and through his presence. I thank God for all he did in my life and for the way he chronicled the lives of African Americans and others in our township.”

Fourth Ward Councilman David Cummings described Eason as someone who was beloved in the Black community but crossed over to all ethnic groups.

“Like many people my age, Jimmy followed our lives from afar and knew everything about us,” said Cummings. “I can’t remember being with him at any event where he didn’t have a camera. He was a Montclair historian and caretaker. He was and will always be a Mountie.”

Throughout the years, Eason spent his time documenting the history of Montclair with his camera and recorder, collecting numerous oral histories from residents.

In his interview with the Montclair History Center, Eason spoke about his love for sports and meeting baseball legend Jackie Robinson at the YMCA. Eason was on the football team and track team at Montclair High School and later went on to become a coach for the Montclair Cobras.

It was sports that brought Lonnie Brandon and Eason together, a friendship that would last for more than 50 years. Eason invited Brandon to play with a local touch football team after hearing he would drive to Staten Island every Sunday to play. Brandon said Eason never hesitated to help those in need. Eason and Brandon started the Montclair African American Heritage Foundation Parade and Festival. Eason served as chair of the entertainment committee for the foundation since 1991.

“He was always involved in things and his passing is going to create a major void in the township because there aren’t many of us left who have deep roots in the community,” Brandon said.

Weatau E. McPherson worked with Eason at the Montclair African American Heritage Foundation. “He ate, slept and breathed Montclair,” she said. According to McPherson, Eason was one of the founders of Montclair High School’s “Rites of Passage” program and a founder of the MAAHF’s trolley tour.

“We will miss his smile and his reminiscing about Montclair’s history. He is truly a part of the fabric of Montclair,” McPherson said.

Montclair’s July Fourth committee, of which Eason was also part of, told the Montclair Local: “Jimmy held court at our meetings with a sly smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He possessed an authority that could quiet the room, especially when he spoke of his service in Vietnam or his youthful adventures and escapades. When he fussed and complained about how times were changing, we knew that it was an expression of love for a place that he helped create.”

Eason was also passionate about Montclair’s older residents and was active in the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee and Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place.

Ann Lippel, president of Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place, said Eason will be remembered by seniors of Montclair as “a champion for our interests.”

During his time at the both organizations Eason advocated for positive change. “Jim firmly believed that intelligent public policy planning for our older citizens is central to the future of Montclair,” said Lippel. “To honor his legacy for making Montclair age-friendlier, he would remind us not to give up.”

Councilor at Large Roger Terry called Eason “a tremendous Mountie” and said his passing was the loss of a “huge piece of Montclair history.”

Terry said he will try his best to get involved in the projects Eason wanted to get done.

“We’re here for a moment, and we should do the best we can to enjoy and help as many people as we can. I know that he did that,” Terry said.