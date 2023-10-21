Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates (S.O.F.I.A.) will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Monday, October 23rd, 2023 at 6:30 PM in Montclair’s Crane Park. Rain or Shine. The annual vigil occurs during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and is focused on honoring loved ones whose lives have been lost to domestic violence, supporting survivors and both adult and child victims who currently suffer in abuse, and promoting unity and awareness throughout the community.

Attendees will light candles to let those affected by domestic violence know they are not alone and that they are supported in their journey to healing. The event is also to raise awareness and to promote advocacy to work towards eradicating domestic violence. Participants can bring their own candles or flashlights, but S.O.F.I.A. will also provide flameless candles.

Crane Park in Montclair is located just north of Bloomfield Avenue, at the intersection of Glenridge Avenue and Lackawanna Plaza. The vigil begins at 6:30 PM and will adjourn at approximately 7:30 PM.

Event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/gSKxVjUFs

Learn more about S.O.F.I.A.’s outreach and work at www.supportsofia.org and on Facebook and Instagram.