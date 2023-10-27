Big changes to West Orange Plaza with Target as the new anchor tenant. (WEST ORANGE)

A new, state-of-the-art Target department store is coming to West Orange Plaza. On Wednesday, the Township’s Planning Board, at a special meeting, approved plans for the plaza that have Target as the new anchor store alongside Whole Foods, taking over the old KMart that served as a vaccination center during the pandemic. The shopping plaza, located at Prospect and Eagle Rock Avenues, will feature a “village” of shops, restaurants and a pocket park, slated to open late spring of 2024.

Eco-friendly features in the project include a pollinator garden and a substantial landscaping plan along with larger and added tree islands in the parking lots. There will be 16 charging stations for electric vehicles, with a total of 48 to be installed over three years. To make the plaza more pedestrian friendly, sidewalks are being added around the plaza and within the parking lot.

A view of the landscaping presentation showing the addition of trees and enhanced tree islands planned for the plaza.

There’s been buzz about the possibility of Target coming to the plaza for more than a year.

“In an era when other communities are seeing stores close, we are excited to have this long-awaited, large-scale investment in brick-and-mortar retail in our community,” the Township of West Orange said in a social media announcement.

Target has locations in Clifton and Fairfield.



