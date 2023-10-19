This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is new-kate-ad.jpg

Live Music

Soultown to Motown
  • Tierney’s hosts Heroes for Ghosts: The Best of Pink Floyd on Friday and Billy Hector on Saturday!
  • The Montclair Brewery brings us BARD Band on Friday and the Fabulous Rhythm Aces on Sunday!
  • Just Jake’s has Olive Oil in its DJ Series tonight, Changing Lanes on Friday, and the Glenn Maura Band and Who Brought the Dog on Saturday.
  • NJPAC brings New Jersey Symphony performing Schumann’s Cello Concerto.
  • MayoPAC has The Bacon Brothers tonight and +LIVE+ Unplugged on Friday.
  • SOPAC features Soultown to Motown on Friday, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, and David Keyes & Blues People on Sunday.

