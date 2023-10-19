This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts Heroes for Ghosts: The Best of Pink Floyd on Friday and Billy Hector on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery brings us BARD Band on Friday and the Fabulous Rhythm Aces on Sunday!
- Just Jake’s has Olive Oil in its DJ Series tonight, Changing Lanes on Friday, and the Glenn Maura Band and Who Brought the Dog on Saturday.
- NJPAC brings New Jersey Symphony performing Schumann’s Cello Concerto.
- MayoPAC has The Bacon Brothers tonight and +LIVE+ Unplugged on Friday.
- SOPAC features Soultown to Motown on Friday, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, and David Keyes & Blues People on Sunday.
Film
- Enjoy the Montclair Film Festival all weekend with the Opening Night Film, DREAM SCENARIO, followed by a Q&A with director Kristoffer Borgli on Friday and a host of screenings to enjoy. See the full line-up: Browse and Buy Tickets here!
Arts & Literature
- Meet renowned Contemporary artist Sanford Biggers at The Newark Museum of Art this Friday as he unveils two custom outdoor sculptures for the museum.
- Attend the Manufacturers Village Artists Open Studios on Saturday and Sunday, Oct 21–22.
- Alacrity Maker + Craft will have a pop-up event at PIneapple Express on Sunday, October 22. Meet local makers and craftspeople aand purchase some wares.
- Last Chance! Studio Montclair hosts “I Am Here,” an exhibition in collaboration with Out Montclair through October 20, 2023.
- See Anna in the Tropics tonight through Saturday with MSU’s Department of Theater and Dance.
- Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Honeysuckle Sips with work by Melissa Dadourian, Keiko Narahashi, and Sarah Heinemann through October 28, 2023.
- SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Comedy
- Tonight SOPAC presents Ladies of Laughter for A Night of Comedy.
- On Sunday, MayoPAC hosts An Evening With The “Late” John Cleese.
- NJPAC hosts George Lopez on Friday night and NJ native Tom Papa on Saturday.
Social Events
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- Pineapple Express Barbecue hosts Trivia Night tonight!
- NJPAC enjoys the Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday night!
- Celebrate Diwali on Sunday with AAPI and the MAM at Light Up Montclair!
- Go back in time on Saturday with Medieval Fest at St. James Episcopal Church in Montclair!
- Stop by to admire the Scarecrows in the Gardens at Van Vleck Gardens through October 26th!