This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts The Flemtones on Friday and The Defending Champions on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery brings us The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Tribute Band on Friday, 3rd Gear on Saturday, and Emanuel Najee Band on Sunday!
- Just Jake’s has The Cliffs on Friday and 94 Proof and New Power Soul on Saturday.
- The Wellmont hosts Happy Fest with music starting at 3 PM on Saturday.
- NJPAC brings the New Jersey Symphony performing Jurassic Park in Concert.
- MayoPAC has a celebration of Meat Loaf with his own band The Neverland Express with Caleb Johnson.
- SOPAC features an Evening with Jessica Vosk on Friday.
- Montclair State University’s Kasser Theater hosts Symphonic, Jazz, and Choral music all weekend!
Film
- Enjoy the Montclair Film Festival all weekend with the Closing Night Film Eileen, screened at MKA Upper School on Sunday, and a host of screenings to enjoy. See the full line-up: Browse and Buy Tickets here!
Arts & Literature
- Last Chance! Gold/scopophilia gallery presents Honeysuckle Sips with work by Melissa Dadourian, Keiko Narahashi, and Sarah Heinemann through October 28, 2023.
- Tiny Gallery Montclair presents Paula Stark with Nothing is Too Wonderful to Be True through November 11, 2023. The opening reception is TONIGHT at 5:30 PM.
- Watchung Booksellers features Publishing Historical Fiction with authors Monica Chenault-Kilgore, Shelley Noble, and Linda Rosen tonight at 7 PM. On Saturday, they host a Meet & Greet with Michael Gabriel, author of Colonial Taverns of New Jersey.
- SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery presents FULL CIRCLE through November 19, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024. Panel discussion TONIGHT!
Comedy
- NJPAC hosts John Bramnick on Saturday.
- TONIGHT! La Serra Gardens hosts its final Comedy Night of the season!
Social Events
- East Side Mags and Indie Arts Montclair bring the annual Zombie Walk back on Saturday! The Walk, Afterparty, and Cocktails are all happening in downtown Montclair.
- Check out all the other Halloween parties & events happening this weekend.
- The BRAZEN CABARET comes to Montclair on Saturday. At 2 PM, join in a community sing and at 7 PM enjoy cabaret performances. Tickets for the evening performances are Pay What You Wish and are a benefit for S.O.F.I.A.’s domestic violence programming.
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- Pineapple Express Barbecue hosts Oktoberfest this weekend.
- NJPAC presents a Conversation with Woodward and Bernstein tonight and a Montclair Film Festival event featuring Stephen Colbert with Martin Scorsese on Friday night!
- SOPAC has Spooky SOPAC Haunted Walking Tours on Saturday.
- Montclair African American Heritage Foundation presents The Legacy Trolley Tour on Saturday!
- Last Chance! Stop by to admire the Scarecrows in the Gardens at Van Vleck Gardens through tonight!