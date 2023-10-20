Let’s hear it for the weekend! If you’re in the mood for some family-friendly fun, you’re in the right place. We’ve got you covered with plenty of things to do in and around the area.

Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will Pride on the Page in Watchung Plaza on Friday from 4–5 p.m. OutMontclair Families and Watchung Booksellers invite you to their third Pride on the Page in Watchung Plaza. Enjoy story time that highlights LGBTQ+ families and characters in stories and celebrates that we all belong.

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host their Little Read Party on Friday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Celebrate 15 years of the Little Read! Join special guest readers for our Little Read Party on Friday, October 20, from 6:30-8 p.m. Fyütch will also perform! The event will be in person. Registration is not required but recommended. Fyütch’s performance is graciously funded by the Essex County NJ Clean Communities Grant.

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will also host Where the Wild Books Are on Friday from 4–4:45 p.m. for children in 2nd through 5th grades. Children are invited to the Green Room in the Children’s Department, where teen volunteer Claudette will read different chapter books. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Presby Memorial Iris Gardens (474 Upper Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Gardens Aglow on Friday from 6–9 p.m. View the gardens at dusk as they come to life with artfully carved jack-o-lanterns supplied by local high school art departments. Enjoy a glass of cider at sunset while watching the gardens glow! Activities, entertainment, a mad science show and refreshments will be on-going throughout the event. Admission is free. The rain date is Saturday.

Van Vleck House & Gardens (21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair) will host Scarecrows in the Gardens 2023 through the end of October. The annual free community exhibition is back. The scarecrows will be exhibited in Van Vleck Gardens and are free to visit daily. You can also vote for your favorite scarecrow.

Montclair Cooperative School (65 Chestnut Street, Montclair) will host a Milk & Cookies Play Date @ The Co-Op on Saturday at 10 a.m. Children from Early Ages to Kindergarten are welcome to enjoy a play date and stay to enjoy the Co-Op Forest Street Festival. RSVP online. The Forest Street Festival will be held from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will feature live music, arts & crafts, bouncy house, face painting, and more.

Morley’s Magic Theater (18 Boonton Avenue, Butler) will present Halloween Magic Shows this weekend. This (not scary!) show is full of exciting magic, amazing illusions, audience participation, plus lovable and wacky characters that will have you rolling in your seats! A perfect experience to share with the entire family to celebrate this whimsical season! Children who are 2 years old or younger who will sit on laps are free. Tickets are $18. Performances will be Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 PM and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM.

Field Station: Dinosaurs continues at Overpeck Park (3 Overpeck Driveway, Leonia). The attraction is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM through November 12. Field Station: Dinosaurs is a world-class family attraction that combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience that’s thrilling, educational, and fun. Explore scenic trails featuring over 30 moving and roaring life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Discover the story and science of Dinosaurs with live shows, games, and activities every day. Laugh with the fearless dinosaur wranglers and come face to face with The Mighty T-Rex. On Friday and Saturday nights in October, check out Dinosaurs After Dark from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM. Go on a lantern-lit tour along mysterious trails and shadowy woods to search for a missing T-Rex.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) brings back Discovery Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Explore the Arboretum’s gardens and grounds as autumn brings amazing changes! Drop by the Stackhouse Education Center on Saturdays and Sundays for this self-guided program for families and children 3 and older. Borrow a magnifying glass (please remember to return it once you’re done), grab an interactive activity guide, and head out to see what wonders big and small await. There may be a surprise, a clue to follow, a mystery to solve, a chance to create, and always an engaging nature activity. Each weekend is a new discovery!

Macculloch Hall (45 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown) will host At Your Own Pace: A Sensory-Friendly Tour from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Family and care partners with neurodiverse children and teens are invited to experience the historic house with plenty to touch and time for questions and explore the new garden sensory pathway through sight, sound, touch, and smell. This activity is free to members and with museum admission. No appointment is needed.

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host LEGO Day on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The library has the LEGOS. Kids should bring their creativity. Duplos for younger children will also be provided.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Community Day: Fall Festival on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate everything fall. From pumpkin carving and art-making to music and games, we have a bursting line-up of harvest-themed fun. There will be a kid’s costume contest, too! There’s something for everyone in this colorful season of bounty and delight. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This activity is free, but registration is required.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Wild Animal Experts on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This month’s session is Bats, where participants will learn about the different bats that live in NJ and their amazing adaptations. The cost for this activity is $10 per child and is geared toward children ages 6-10.

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm (73 Kahdena Road, Morristown) will present Fall Farm Fun on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall festivities have begun at Fosterfields! Experience the Autumn season the old-fashioned way! Watch apples being pressed into cider, take a wagon ride and pick your own pumpkins! Pumpkin guaranteed with pre-registration only. The cost is $15 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

Montclair Early Music will host MedievalFest on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. on the green in front of St. James Episcopal Church (581 Valley Road, Upper Montclair). Enjoy an afternoon of magical fun with a Medieval procession, jesters, music & dance, storytelling, and games. Travel back in time into a fantasy village to revel in merriment and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with a variety of performers providing quality entertainment. Vendors and artists offer unique handmade wares. Light food options are also available. In case of rain, the event will be indoors. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 12-17, and free for children under 12.

City Green (171 Grove Street, Clifton) will host Harvest Festival 2023 at Eastside Park (Paterson) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrate fall by picking up pumpkins, creating fall nature crafts, shopping for City Green seasonal veggies, and more. This event is free.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) will host Spark!Lab on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Spark!Lab will be closed on Sunday, but you can find them at Morristown Festival on the Green that day instead. Spark!Lab offers any child ages 5-12 (and accompanied by an adult) a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. Specially designed for our youngest inventors (Ages 1-4), Spark!Lab’s new Young Inventor Space features a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown) will present American Girl Live in Concert on Saturday from 1—5 p.m. American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. This action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises. Tickets are $29-$59.

The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong) will present The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House this weekend. Ace amateur detectives Frank and Joe Hardy find themselves embroiled in a dangerous and perplexing caper that turns the tranquil town of Bayport upside down! This time, suspicious circumstances surround an eerie mansion on the edge of Barmet Bay, the setting for an international smuggling operation. Performed in the style of a classic 1920s film noir setting, our production offers as many laughs as it does shivers! This production is suitable for the entire family. Performances are Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Historic Speedwell (333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown) will host Amiquitos de Speedwell: Speedwell’s Little Friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Historic Speedwell has lots of animal inhabitants. Learn about the wildlife in Morristown and create a mola-inspired design of one of our animal neighbors during this afternoon crafting activity. The cost is $8 per person. This activity is suitable for children ages 6-12.

Historic Speedwell (333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown) will host Can If You Can on Saturday from 1–3 p.m. Help with the fall harvest and learn the importance of canning and pickling in 19th-century life. Take home and enjoy your own mason jar of pickles. The cost of this activity is $8 per person, and it’s best for children ages 6-12.

The Cooper Gristmill (66 Route 24, Chester) will host Apples in Autumn on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday. Get into the fall spirit with an afternoon of harvest-themed activities at the Cooper Gristmill. Participants can learn how to use an apple press and try fresh apple cider, take a family portrait backed by seasonal decoration, and create corn husk dolls. The cost for this activity is $8 per person and is best for children ages 6-12.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Light Up Montclair: Diwali 2023 on Sunday from 2–6 p.m. Diwali, the festival of lights, commemorates a triumph of light over darkness and is a time for all to gather and celebrate new beginnings. AAPI Montclair’s annual Deepavali festival returns to the iconic Montclair Art Museum. This vibrant gathering honors the diverse cultural traditions of the South Asian diaspora. Spend the afternoon at the Montclair Art Museum enjoying live performances, interactive arts & crafts, learning about South Asian NGOS and Indian textiles, hearing from South Asian authors and delighting in sweet and savory bites from food trucks. With your ticket, you’ll also get an opportunity to explore the galleries at the museum.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host October Family Sunday on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a fun day of science activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Collage and Assemblage. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission.

New Jersey Botanical Garden (Morris Road, Ringwood) will host Harvest Fest! on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It’s bushels of fun at the NJBG Harvest Fest at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. There’ll be hayrides, pumpkin painting, games, walks, tours, food trucks and a craft fair. Proceeds from Harvest Fest activities benefit NJBG, the non-profit member support group for the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Admission is free, and parking is $5. This event was originally scheduled for last Saturday and moved due to inclement weather.

Elizabeth D. Kay Environmental Center (200 Pottersville Road, Chester) will host Catch a Falling Star: Orionids Meteor Shower on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. This weekend in October is the best time to see the Orionids Meteor Shower! Come learn about the science and legends behind this scientific phenomenon as you gaze up at the dazzling show from the meadows of the Kay enter in Chester. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. This activity is suitable for ages 8 and up, and the cost is $15 per person. Preregistration is required.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown) will host Scarecrows in the Garden throughout the month of October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a stroll through the gardens to see dozens of ghoulish, historic, and colorful scarecrows, including Gary the Gardener and the Lampshade Sisters tasting tea. This activity is free and is suitable for all ages.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for October is Scarecrows in the Garden. The scarecrows are back! This fun, family photo scavenger hunt challenges you to look for clues to find all the scarecrows and win a prize. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.