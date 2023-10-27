Photo by Julia Raasch on Unsplash

Happy weekend! If you’re looking for some fun, we’ve got you covered. There’s plenty to do in and around town, including lots of Halloween events. Check out these family-friendly activities!

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Read to a Therapy Dog today from 4–5 p.m. Read to Murray, a trained seeing-eye dog now registered through the Bright and Beautiful therapy dog program in N.J. No registration is required. Each reader will have 10 minutes to read to Murray on a first come, first served basis. This activity is for children ages 5 and up.

Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will host Halloween Parade at Watchung Plaza on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your littlest ghosts and ghouls out for our annual Halloween parade and trick or treat in Watchung Plaza!

The Montclair Police Department, in collaboration with the Montclair Police Foundation, will hold its fifth annual Trunk or Treat event for community youth on Saturday, October 29 at Police Headquarters, 647 Bloomfield Avenue. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. The event is free. Be sure to wear your best costume!

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host a Pumpkin Hunt on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Glen Ridge Public Library loves its scavenger hunts, and it is pumpkin season. Let’s find some pumpkins! Drop in for the pumpkin challenge.

Beyond the Boogie Dance Company (604 Valley Road, Montclair) will host BOOgie Bash Trunk or Treat on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Bellevue Avenue parking lot. There will be games, prizes, and a dance party. Wear your costume!

Van Vleck House & Gardens (21 Van Vleck Street, Montclair) will host Scarecrows in the Gardens 2023 through the end of October. The annual free community exhibition is back. The scarecrows will be exhibited in Van Vleck Gardens and are free to visit daily. You can also vote for your favorite scarecrow.

Morley’s Magic Theater will present Halloween Magic Shows this weekend. This (not scary!) show is full of exciting magic, amazing illusions, audience participation, plus lovable and wacky characters that will have you rolling in your seats! A perfect experience to share with the entire family to celebrate this whimsical season! Children who are 2 years old or younger who will sit on laps are free. Tickets are $18. Performances will be Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 PM and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM.

Verona Public Library will host Verona’s Fall-O-Ween Festival at the Civic Center (600 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona) on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event will feature music, inflatables, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, a costume parade, and goodie bags. The library’s meeting room will also serve as a sensory-friendly area with animals and pumpkin painting.

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Sweet & Spooky Halloween Party on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Families with children are invited to enjoy a haunted house, face painting, a puppet show, and more. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is not required. This activity is for all ages.

Montclair Film Festival will present Robot Dreams on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School (6 Lloyd Road, Montclair) on Saturday at 4 p.m. Based on the popular graphic novel by the North American writer Sara Varon, ROBOT DREAMS tells the story of the adventures and misfortunes of Dog and Robot. Set to the musical sounds of the early 1980s and filled with charm, ROBOT DREAMS is a movie for all ages that is guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings. Tickets are $17 ($15 for members).

Field Station: Dinosaurs continues at Overpeck Park (3 Overpeck Driveway, Leonia). The attraction is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM through November 12. Field Station: Dinosaurs is a world-class family attraction that combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience that’s thrilling, educational, and fun. Explore scenic trails featuring over 30 moving and roaring life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Discover the story and science of Dinosaurs with live shows, games, and activities every day. Laugh with the fearless dinosaur wranglers and come face to face with The Mighty T-Rex. On Friday and Saturday nights in October, check out Dinosaurs After Dark from 7–9:30 p.m. Go on a lantern-lit tour along mysterious trails and shadowy woods to search for a missing T-Rex.

Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown) will host Scarecrows in the Garden throughout the month of October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a stroll through the gardens to see dozens of ghoulish, historic, and colorful scarecrows, including Gary the Gardener and the Lampshade Sisters tasting tea. This activity is free and is suitable for all ages.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for October is Scarecrows in the Garden. The scarecrows are back! This fun, family photo scavenger hunt challenges you to look for clues to find all the scarecrows and win a prize. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) brings back Discovery Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore the Arboretum’s gardens and grounds as autumn brings amazing changes! Drop by the Stackhouse Education Center on Saturdays and Sundays for this self-guided program for families and children 3 and older. Borrow a magnifying glass (please remember to return it once you’re done), grab an interactive activity guide, and head out to see what wonders big and small await. There may be a surprise, a clue to follow, a mystery to solve, a chance to create, and always an engaging nature activity. Each weekend is a new discovery!

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host October Family Saturdays on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun science activities for the whole family at The Newark Museum of Art. The day will include a MakerSPACE, planetarium shows, Creative Play: World of Colors, Science Drop-In: 3,2,1 Blast Off!, and Family Drop-In: Collage and Assemblage. Visit the website for full descriptions and start times for each activity. This event is free with general admission.

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm (73 Kahdena Road, Morristown) will present Fall Farm Fun on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall festivities have begun at Fosterfields! Experience the Autumn season the old-fashioned way! Watch apples being pressed into cider, take a wagon ride, and pick your own pumpkins! Pumpkin guaranteed with pre-registration only. The cost is $15 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick) will present Milk & Cookies: Joanie Leeds on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Get ready to rock out as State Theatre New Jersey welcomes back Grammy® Award-winner Joanie Leeds to their Milk & Cookies series! Her high-energy performance will get kids on their feet in an interactive jamboree that teaches kids about the joys and adventures of life. Tickets are $5. This show is recommended for ages 3-9.

New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation (150 Snake Den Road, Ringwood) will present Pumpkin Chunkin on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carve or decorate a pumpkin, then launch it across the field with the mighty trebuchet and see how far it flies. This activity is for ages 6 and up. The cost is $18 per person.

City Green (171 Grove Street, Clifton) will host Harvest Festival 2023 at Eastside Park (Paterson) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrate fall by picking up pumpkins, creating fall nature crafts, shopping for City Green seasonal veggies, and more. This event is free and has been rescheduled from last weekend.

Turtleback Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Wonders of the Wild on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Wonders of the Wild program offers students an opportunity to participate in supplementary science and nature-themed programs and projects that facilitate scientific literacy and life-long environmental stewardship. This week’s theme is Weird, Creepy, and Unique. This activity is for children ages 6-12. The cost is $30 per person.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Teeny Tiny Trail Tales on Saturday with one-hour time slots at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Families with small children will enjoy a guided walk full of silly and nature-themed tales told by costumed storytellers along the decorated trails of the Great Swamp. Wear your own costume too! Make sure to sign up for your time slot in advance! This activity is suitable for children ages 2-5 with an adult. The cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Diwali Fest NJ will be held on Saturday from 3–6 p.m. at the Memorial Park Amphitheater (Dunnell Road, Maplewood). This celebration of South Asian arts and culture will feature dance, music, food, shopping, and children’s activities. Admission is free.

The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong) will present the final performances of The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House this weekend. Ace amateur detectives Frank and Joe Hardy find themselves embroiled in a dangerous and perplexing caper that turns the tranquil town of Bayport upside down! This time, suspicious circumstances surround an eerie mansion on the edge of Barmet Bay, the setting for an international smuggling operation. Performed in the style of a classic 1920s film noir setting, our production offers as many laughs as it does shivers! This production is suitable for the entire family. Performances are Saturday at 4:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $30.

Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Center will host Nightmare Before Christmas Glow in the Dark Skate on Saturday from 5–7 p.m. This event is open to all ages. Admission is $18 for skaters with rental, $12 for skaters with their own skates, and $5 for non-skating adult spectators.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township) will host Trail Tales on Saturday from time slots beginning every 15 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m., with the last group going out at 7:45 PM. Hear silly, slightly spooky, and nature-themed tales told by costumed storytellers along the decorated, glowing nighttime trails of the Great Swamp. The walk is about 1 hour long. The cost is $10 per person, and pre-registration is required. This activity is suitable for children ages 6 and up.

NJPAC (1 Center Street, Newark) will present Jurassic Park in Concert on Saturday at 8 p.m. This action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Welcome … to Jurassic Park! Tickets are $35-$95.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host October Family Sunday on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a fun day of science activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Collage and Assemblage. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission.

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge (219 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge) is hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Adventure on Sunday, October 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Get ready for a frightfully fun time with games, treats, face painting, bounce house, and trick or treating! Wear your costume! A breakfast buffet will be provided. Registration is required. Members: $20 per adult; $10 per child up to $50 per family / Non members: $25 per adult; $15 per child up to $60 per family

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Family Nature Club on Sunday at 10 a.m. Family Nature Club (FNC) is all about discovering the world, and playing WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors with FNC as we explore our natural heritage within Essex County’s parks. This activity is for ages 6 and up, and the cost is $15. This week’s theme is Woodland Wanderers and features a local hike.

South Orange Downtown will host Spooky Spiotta on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spiotta Park (20-32 Village Plaza, South Orange). This activity will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treat stations, Wanda the Witch, and interactive Halloween games.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Sunday Studio on Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m, and 3 p.m. Visit the museum each Sunday for a fun family art-making activity inspired by the current exhibitions. Explore materials, learn new techniques, and meet other community members while enjoying creative time with your family. Each week features a different project designed by MAM Teaching Artists to spark the imagination and encourage conversation in response to artworks on view in museum galleries. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome.

Beyond the Boogie Dance Company (604 Valley Road, Montclair) will host BOO-gie Woogie Bash on Sunday at 2:00 PM. Enjoy an afternoon of dancing, games, and treats. Don’t forget to wear your costume! This activity is for children ages 6 months to 2.5 years. Admission is $25.

The MC Hotel (690 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair) will host a Kids Donut Halloween Decorating Class with Montclair Bread Company on Sunday, October 29 at 10 a.m. With all sorts of colorful toppings (think icing and sprinkles) and hands-on guidance, kids will learn to decorate donuts in this fun-filled, one-hour Halloween-themed class. At the end of class, each child will have 4 of their own donuts to bring home to share or eat as a treat. Recommended for kids age 5+. Adults must accompany children and stay with them during class.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown) will present Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Presents “King for a Day” on Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. The 5:30 p.m. show will be a sensory-friendly performance designed to create a supportive, welcoming experience for people with sensory sensitivities. This performance will feature modulated sound and light levels and a relaxed environment where the audience is free to talk, vocalize, and leave and re-enter the seating area. Tickets are $25-$75.