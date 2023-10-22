Championz Gin Ron Guidry limited edition / Ron “Louisiana Lightning”® Guidry (Photos: Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center)

Get ready for a night of sports history, camaraderie, and fine spirits! Former New York Yankees star pitcher Ron “Louisiana Lightning”® Guidry will visit Tierney’s Tavern on Wednesday, October 25, from 6–7:30 p.m. to meet and mingle with guests and promote his namesake Championz Gin.

This exclusive release by Golden Bay Distillery pays homage to exceptional individuals who embody the spirit of a champion with only 2,549 sequentially numbered bottles available. Guests who make a $100 donation to the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center get an autographed, limited-edition bottle to take home. Every dollar raised during this event will benefit the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center’s education programs, which serve over 10,000 students annually.

Guidry, known as “Gator” and “Louisiana Lightning”® to his teammates, quickly rose in 1977 to become the ace of the Yankees’ stellar pitching staff, helping the world champions during their heyday in the so-called “Bronx Zoo” years. In 1978, Guidry went 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA and won the Cy Young Award as the best pitcher in baseball, helping to bring home the Yankees’ second straight World Series championship. A four-time All-Star and five-time Golden Glove winner, Guidry played from 1976 to 1988, served as the Yankees’ captain in the 1980s, and remains one of the greatest pitchers in Yankee history.

After his playing career ended, Guidry’s relationship with Montclair local Yogi Berra grew incredibly close; the two were virtually inseparable throughout years of Yankees’ spring training sessions later in Berra’s life. Since Berra’s passing in 2015, Guidry has remained deeply involved in the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, serving as co-chair of the museum’s annual Celebrity Golf Outing and receiving the Yogi Berra Museum’s Inaugural Best Teammate Award in 2017.

Ticket donations to the event are limited to the first 150 guests and can be made in advance on the museum’s website here or in person at Tierney’s Tavern the night of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.