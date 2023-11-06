Nine candidates for Montclair Board of Education: (Top row) Alex Binkey, Melanie Deysher and Theodore Graham. (Center row) Will Novak, Dr. Kimberly Robinson Santos, Jessica Glass. (Bottom row) Phaedra Dunn, Stuart Ball, Allison Silverstein.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day and the polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. To find your polling place, click here. To view sample ballots, click here.

In Montclair, residents are casting ballots to elect members to the Montclair Board of Education. Nine candidates are vying for three seats. Three candidates are incumbent BOE members: Phaedra Dunn, Melanie Deysher and Allison Silverstein. New candidates are Stuart Ball, Alex Binkley, Jessica Glass, Theodore Graham, Will Novak and Dr. Kimberly Robinson Santos.

Robinson Santos, Ball and Binkley, are running independently, while the remaining six have formed two slates. The incumbents, Dunn, Silverstein and Deysher, are running on a campaign with the slogan “Progress, Integrity and Dedication.” Candidates Graham, Glass and Novak promise a “Brighter Tomorrow.”

Montclair Local published a series of candidate profiles to help readers get to know the candidates and the plans they have for the future of education in Montclair. Candidates also participated in a BOE Candidate Forum hosted by community partners, including the League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area, AAPI Montclair, Aging in Montclair, Montclair NAACP and the Montclair PTA Council. Watch the video below.

Radio Free Montclair also held a Candidates Conversation featuring all nine BOE candidates, where they shared their vision for Montclair Public Schools. Listen here.

Montclair High School’s Civics and Government Institute (CGI) held a Board of Education informational event on Friday. Candidates were given student-submitted questions. Five candidates (Stuart Ball, Alex Binkley, Ted Graham, Jessica Glass, and Will Novak) participated in the presentation (available below) which was shown to students across Montclair High School. On Sunday, Dunn, Silverstein and Deysher emailed written responses to the CGI questions.

Montclair is in New Jersey’s 27th Legislative District, along with Livingston, Millburn, Montclair, Roseland and West Orange in Essex County and Clifton in Passaic County.

Assemblyman John McKeon, a Democrat, is running for Senate, to fill the seat vacated by longtime Democratic Sen. Richard Codey. McKeon faces Michael D. Byrne of Upper Montclair, a Republican.

Alixon Collazos-Gill of Montclair is running for Assembly.

The two Democratic candidates for Assembly are Rosy Bagolie, a Livingston councilwoman and superintendent of the East Newark School District, and Alixon Collazos-Gill of Montclair. Collazos-Gill is a senior partner at a Montclair public affairs firm she founded with her husband, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who briefly considered replacing his wife on the ticket. Republican candidates for Assembly are Irene DeVita and Michael G. Mecca Jr., both of Clifton.

Glen Ridge and Bloomfield are in New Jersey’s 34th Legislative District, which also includes Belleville, Orange, East Orange, and Nutley. Running for Senate is Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, founder of Essex Community Land Trust. Timberlake, who took office in 2018, faces Republican Joseph Belnome of Belleville.

Candidates for Assembly are Carmen Morales of Belleville, a principal of Newark Tech High School and Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia. The Republican candidates are Rev. Clenard Childress Jr., of East Orange and James McGuire of Nutley.

Candidates were invited to respond to the NJ Decides 2023 voting guide Q&As. More than 60% of candidates running for statewide office this year refused to participate. Read responses from the candidates who participated here. More information about the project, including the full text of the questions, is available here.