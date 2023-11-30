Woodman Baseball Field. (SHERRY FERNANDES/FILE PHOTO)

All of us in Montclair should welcome a vigorous debate concerning important civic issues like this. However, what we don’t need is divisive rhetoric. I am responding to recent Town Square opinions in the Montclair Local. One was dated November 20, 2023 (“Call for Safe Fields Without Delay”) and included an attached letter from “Montclair Families of Student Athletes”; and a second was dated November 22, 2023 (“The Bright Light for Future Mounties”). These opinions were in support of the current Board of Education plan for the Woodman baseball field. The current plan involves among other things the removal of the historic grove of oak trees at the north end of Woodman Field, removal of an earthen berm, and the realignment of the baseball field closer to Essex Avenue and Champlain Terrace, as well as installation of artificial turf.

Unfortunately, the above opinions are rife with personal attacks. My aim in writing this is to help end that type of debate and encourage cooperation and a meeting of the minds.

I am a resident of the Woodman Field neighborhood who has questioned the current Board of Education plan for the baseball field. I ask that those who signed on to the above opinions take note of the following:

The residents of this neighborhood and others who question the wisdom of the current plan are part of your Montclair community.

Many of us have lived here for many decades.

Some are new to our neighborhood or new to Montclair.

We are all taxpayers and voters.

Many of us are parents and are involved in community and school activities.

Many have had and continue to have children play on the athletic fields of Montclair.

We have been there to cheer them on in their athletic pursuits.

Some have been boosters and paid toward projects such as the high school field house renovation.

We are not the enemy.

All voices need to be heard.

And believe it or not, we all agree and have expressed very clearly throughout, that the baseball field needs to be upgraded.

What we do not agree with is the way the planning for the new baseball field has been handled. The process was and is flawed. The plans for the baseball field were developed after passage of the bond referendum a year ago. Yet until a presentation to the public, given just before the recent Board of Education hearings, no one from Montclair Public Schools contacted the neighborhood about the plans or responded to our inquiries (with one exception being a BOE member who responded but was not able to offer relevant information). This was despite pleas beginning early in 2023 for more information, and to have our voices heard. Our pleas were ignored until the eleventh hour when the project was finalized during recent Board of Education meetings. And even now information is lacking. It is important also to note that these requests for information and to have voices heard came not only from Woodman Field neighborhood residents, but from residents throughout Montclair, from Township officials, from Township Council members, and even from some members of the Board of Education. Most recently, there was not even the courtesy given of prior public notice that trees were about to be removed and construction would begin.

The above referenced opinions accuse the Woodman Field neighbors of purely selfish motivation. Is it selfish that we, and all residents of Montclair, have been fortunate to look at this majestic grove of trees through the changing seasons for generations? And that we, like all of Montclair, have enjoyed the environmental benefits of these trees? Yes, we will miss them terribly for many reasons and these trees are a loss to the neighborhood and to all of Montclair.

As citizens of Montclair and taxpayers we have the right to question a multi-million dollar baseball field that is being constructed in our neighborhood, a plan that involves removal of historic trees and has other environmental impacts. It is a plan that was not submitted through the correct and legal channels for environment and zoning review. And yet work has begun. This flawed process has resulted in a questionable plan and has caused delays in the construction of the field.

It is my hope that going forward, rather than the type of criticism of fellow Montclair residents voiced in the recent Town Square opinions, we can work together to help Montclair Public Schools develop a better plan for the benefit of all Montclair.

Jory Miller

Montclair