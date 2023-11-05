Watchung Booksellers will host two engaging author events next week, which will get you thinking about the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of life.

Watchung Booksellers will host author George Musser on the release of his latest work, “Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation: Why Physicists Are Studying Human Consciousness and AI to Unravel the Mysteries of the Universe.” He’ll discuss the book with scientific author and editor Fred Guterl.

In “Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation,” Musser explores the extraordinary interconnections between quantum mechanics, cosmology, human consciousness, and artificial intelligence. Combining vivid descriptive writing with portraits of scientists working on the cutting edge, the book shows how theories of everything depend on theories of mind—and how they might be one and the same.

George Musser, “Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation”

Wednesday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

The Kid’s Room, 44 Fairfield Street, Montclair

The event is free. Register at watchungbooksellers.com/events.

Watchung Booksellers will host novelist Lisa Gornick, author of “Ana Turns,” for a conversation with author Alice Elliott Dark.

“Ana Turns” is a kaleidoscopic story, unspooling over the twenty-four hours of a very contemporary woman’s sixtieth birthday. As she reckons with her stale marriage, long-running affair, elderly mother, contentious sibling, and more, she sees that she can no longer postpone making peace with her past or confronting her present.

Lisa Gornick, “Ana Turns”

Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

The Kid’s Room, 44 Fairfield Street, Montclair

The event is free, but registered guests will receive priority seating. Register at watchungbookellers.com/events.