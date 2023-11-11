Adopt, don’t shop! Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair,Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters and local rescues are full of lovable pets in need of fur-ever homes. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances quality of life for the animals. Shelter pets are just as loving, loyal, and well behaved as pets from other sources. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

A word about adoptions and fostering: All animals respond to love, care, and compassion. The adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love – reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care, while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Manny

Manny

If you think you’ve seen a cuter dog than Manny, we are convinced you haven’t met Manny. He is a little shy, but sweet, and opens up beautifully in a short time. Manny is fantastic on leash and follows directions easily. Manny is a Heinz 57 ( ASD / American shelter dog) He’s about 40 pounds and 4 years old. He’s great with other dogs, kids 12 and up we can cat test upon request.Manny would do best in a medium active household. If you are looking for a companion to join you on leisurely walks and then snuggle in when it’s time to relax, then look no further, Manny is the dog for you! Call 973-744-8600 to arrange a meet & greet with Manny!

Bloomfield Shelter: Brie

Brie

Baby Brie, a beautiful brindle girl, is friendly, afffectionate, playful, smart, athletic, funny, curious, loves kisses, and is ready for adoption! She was found as a stray and never reclaimed. Estimated to be around 1 year old, Brie is now fully vetted, and loves everyone she meets – even most dogs she’s met at the shelter! She walks nicely on a leash and enjoys playtime and being with people. This girl is sure to be a great fit in most homes. Apply to meet her here.

AHS Newark: Dory

Dory

Dory, a brown and white brindle, is a complete lover, and knows how to put a smile on our face! She’s about 3 years old and 56 pounds. Dory was SUPER shy when she got to the shelter – but in less than a week her frown has turned upside down! Dory is friendly, super social with other dogs and great with older kids. She’s the perfect family friendly dog. Dory is just one of countless dogs at our PACKED shelter who need your help!

AHS Newark is open 12-5pm – please come to meet Dory and our adoptable pets!124 Evergreen ave, Newark NJ. Apply online or in person: ahscares.org/adopt

**Please remember that when you apply online you/your family needs to meet the pet before any applications are approved**

Dory ID# 68043

Rosemarie’s Ranch: Ruby

Ruby

“Just keep swimming, just keep swimming, just keep swimming” is Ruby’s motto. If you can take her for a swim, it will be her favorite workout swimming laps with you! Ruby’s an active girl and the happiest, sweetest girl ever. Ruby is a terrier and Australian cattle dog mix, a year old, up to date on shots, spayed and housebroken. And how can you not smile at those ears!! Ruby came to us as a puppy and was adopted. A great dog, no issues, but she grew up…..and her family decided she was too big so they returned her .

Beautiful Ruby is a friendly, lively pup who will greet you with kisses! She has a silly personality that often brings on funny zoomies. She loves to run and chase balls so an active family would be great. She is cute and smart as a whip too – knows commands like sit, lay down, and hungry and she will bark when she has to use the “potty”, outside. Ruby is friendly with other dogs who match her size and energy (no small dogs or cats she chases them) and would make a perfect hiking companion. She’s about 50 lbs, a good match with older kids just because she has a lot of energy and could accidentally knock little ones over. (She gets along with little children just fine.) To meet Ruby please fill out an application here.

Live, In Person! Adoptable Pet Fair This Sunday!

Enjoy free food, pie, hot chocolate, and vendors selling gifts. There will be about 50 adoptable cats and dogs at this family-friendly event!

Sons of the Shillelagh Club, West Orange

Sunday, November 12, noon to 4 p.m.