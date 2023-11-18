Adopt, don’t shop! Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair, Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters and local rescues are full of lovable pets in need of fur-ever homes. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances the quality of life for the animals. Shelter pets are just as loving, loyal, and well-behaved as pets from other sources. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

A word about adoptions and fostering: All animals respond to love, care, and compassion. The adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love – reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care, while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Penelope

Penelope

Meet Penelope – she is a beautiful, dainty Heinz 57-hound mix with adoring eyes and a great personality. She is approximately 1.5 -2 years old and is fully house trained, sitting upon command and loves to swim. This little girl came to the shelter as an owner surrendered from a family who couldn’t devote enough time to her. She has lived with kids over 10 and is great with other dogs. Sweet Penelope is a favorite at the shelter and would love a family of her own. Come meet Penelope and give her a hug. MTAS is open daily; visit this Saturday and Sunday from 1– 4 p.m. No appointment needed. 77 North Willow Street, Montclair.

Halfway Home Animal Rescue: Remy

Remy

Remy is a smart little four-year-old girl – loyal, loving, silly and fun. She loves to hike, is well-behaved in the car and loves to go on adventures with her friends. She is polite on her leash and listens well. She loves to lie in the sun, loves her toys and is very good when crated. Remy loves every single human she meets. Remy truly deserves a home of her own where she can be the center of attention.

Remy has a sad story. She was adopted from Halfway Home as a puppy four years ago. For four years, Remy loved her older dog brother, and the small children in her family. Sadly, one day, Remy’s human mom started a new job where she was out of the house for 12 hours a day. The family also adopted another large dog, making it a three-dog household. The stress of all of the changes had all of the dogs on edge. Sadly, the family decided to rehome Remy, and not the dog they had just adopted. Poor Remy was very heartbroken and confused. Her skin started to look red and irritated from the sadness and upheaval in her life.

Remy has come a long way. Her coat is shiny, her eyes are bright, and her happiness has returned. All she needs is a home of her own. She’s never had that, and would thrive in that situation. To meet Remy and apply to adopt her, please contact rescue@hharteam.org

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Sniper, Brie, Muffin, Biggie, & Venus

Sniper, Brie, Muffin, Biggie, & Venus

Bloomfield Animal Shelter has sent out an SOS to get these adorable pups a fur-ever home. To help potential adopters, adoption fees are waived for – Sniper, Brie, Muffin, Biggie, & Venus. You’ve seen them profiled here before, but they are still in a shelter, just waiting to shower you with unconditional love, 24/7 companionship, and fun times. Dog ownership comes with responsibility but offers so many benefits, not the least being health. They get you moving outdoors, provide opportunities to socialize and connect, model loyalty and love for family and can bring out the best in you.

Bloomfield Shelter is in a housing crisis: they are not accepting surrendered large breed dogs until currently available dogs get adopted and/or transferred. Please consider helping these dogs find their furever homes. By adopting, you will also create room to help other dogs in need of shelter placement. Apply here.

AHS Newark: Soldier

Soldier

Soldier is a 4-year-old grey hippo in a foster home of grey hippos and an absolute lover! He’s in a foster home with kids and other dogs who he loves to snuggle with – though he would do best in a less crowded home with older kids.

Soldier originally came to our shelter very skinny, suffering from heat exhaustion – but you can see he doesn’t look like he misses too many meals now! Soldier is house-trained, working on obedience training and a very snuggly dog!

Soldier is not at the shelter, so you can meet this handsome guy by applying here and we’ll contact you with an opportunity to meet him with his foster family. More photos of Soldier here.

Rosemarie’s Rescue: Nathan

Nathan

Nathan is about a year old and loves kids, cats and other dogs. He is a sweetheart! He’s a young, happy, fully vaccinated and neutered boy who wants nothing more than to be with his human.

He is crate-trained, housebroken, and eager to please. There’s still lots of fun, lovable, super-goofy puppy shining through his dreamy puppy dog eyes. Nathan was a very last possible minute save from a miserable high-kill shelter down South. He’s an uber-sensitive a strong-bonder. He leans more towards the shy side, likely carrying some leftover PTSD from a not-so-kind human. He’s still acclimating to feeling safe and secure – nothing some gentle tenderness, love and understanding couldn’t heal. Just look at those eyes.

He would do really well with a fenced-in yard and a female canine companion. Go to rosemariesrescueranch.com to complete an adoption application.

