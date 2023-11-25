Adopt, don’t shop! Shelters across the country are experiencing an unprecedented number of pet surrenders, resulting in an overcrowding crisis. New Jersey is no exception. The Montclair, Bloomfield, and AHS Newark shelters and local rescues are full of loveable pets in need of fur-ever homes. If you can’t adopt, please consider temporary fostering in your home, which helps lower the shelter occupancy and enhances the quality of life for the animals. Shelter pets are just as loving, loyal, and well-behaved as pets from other sources. For a deep dive into the shelter crisis, as experienced by AHS Newark with over 250 dogs waiting for homes, read this.

A word about adoptions and fostering: All animals respond to love, care, and compassion. The adoptable pets at these shelters have been vetted, spayed, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations. Fostering a pet means taking a pet out of the shelter to your home temporarily to provide peace, quiet, and love – reducing stress and giving them a soft landing prior to adoption. Foster programs pay for all expenses – medical, food, and anything needed for the pet’s care while waiting for their fur-ever home.

Disclaimer: featured pets were available at the time of publication. All available pets at these three shelters can also be found on Petfinder.

Meet this week’s featured adoptable pets, compiled by Humane Montclair.

Montclair Animal Shelter: Mallomar

Mallomar

Appropriately named after the graham cookie with super soft marshmallow filling, Mallomar is just as sweet. He takes a minute to size you up, and then he is an absolute mush who craves affection and will return it. He is the perfect companion for short walks and, yes, joining you on the couch to watch Netflix. Kind but courageous, friendly but dignified, Mallomar will be your pawfect best friend. Come by for a meet & greet at 77 North Willow Street , Montclair or give Mallomar a call at 973 744-8600

ACH-Newark: Gilly

Gilly

Who can say no to this face?

Gilly is a lively 1-year-old dog bursting with puppy-like charm! Gilly is not just friendly with other dogs; he’s a social butterfly ready to make friends with everyone, especially his foster kiddos! With his exuberant personality, Gilly is well-suited for a home with older kids or teens who can match his playful energy. If you’re looking for a companion who brings joy, fun, and furry love to your family, Gilly is the perfect match. Give him the forever home he deserves!

Gilly is in a foster home-—we’d love for you to meet him! Send us an adoption inquiry at https://ahscares.org/newark-adoption-survey/ and we’ll contact you with an opportunity to meet Gilly!

Bloomfield Animal Shelter: Hudson

Hudson

Hudson is feeling fine and is now available for adoption! We believe he’s a 3-year-old Catahoula Dog (possible mix), and he’s now fully vetted. Hudson learned to trust us over time and is full of energy. He is friendly with some dogs he’s met at the shelter, but not all – Meet & Greets required. We’re unsure of cats. He requires a calm home with an experienced owner who can provide consistent basic training, and a tall fence. If you’d like to bring Hudson into your family, please apply here.

Rosemarie’s Rescue: Angel

Angel

Angel was rescued from a shelter in Louisiana where she was pregnant, alone, and surely would have been euthanized. Rosemarie’s Rescue had to step in! 8 puppies were all born healthy and found their forever homes. Now it’s Mama Angel’s turn! She’s got her lean figure back and is ready for a new chapter.

Angel is a sweet girl who likes a calm environment and greets most with a waggy tail and a belly to rub! Angel seems to be skittish around men at first, so she will bark; however, as they say, it’s all bark and no bite!! She doesn’t have an aggressive bone in her body!! Angel is actually being fostered by a man – she absolutely does warm up to them. She just needs a little time, and love always wins. Angel really wants to be with her people or her dog siblings/friends. She loves her chewy toys but knows the difference between a toy and a shoe or furniture. Her foster dad has a fenced-in yard, and she loves to be out playing with her foster siblings. She likes to go on walks and is so happy to let out her energy! Mostly, she will walk by your side, but like most dogs, if she sees something she wants, she may pull, so her family needs someone who can handle her strength on a leash. She is really NOT a velcro dog, and is generally not clingy and can entertain herself.

Angel is quick to learn and has picked up stop, sit, no, and stay. She’s a good-looking gal and she knows it – she loves to admire her good looks in the mirror! Belly rubs are her favorite thing in the world, though, followed closely by giving kisses. Visit Rosemarie’ Rescue Ranch to arrange a meeting with Angel!

Halfway Home Animal Rescue: Ester

Esther

Esther adores humans and soaks up every bit of love and returns it ten times more. Mama Esther went into our very experienced and loving foster home, where she was separated from her babies for the first time, and she’s feeling the loss.

Esther is a great dog who has SO much love to give. She’s been used for breeding and has never, until now, been treated with the love and kindness she deserves, and so willingly gives back to others.

We are desperate for a foster or foster-to-adopt home where Esther can get a lot of well-deserved individual attention. This dog is so precious and will put her paw on your hand every time you move it. She is an excellent cuddler and will burrow in her blankets next to you and be completely content when she knows you’re near. Esther literally thrives on love and affection.

Do you have the love in your heart and a bit of room in your home for this beautiful girl who is literally begging for love? We will provide everything…you just need to open your heart and home. (Esther can be in a home with other animals; she just can’t be with a lot of them or any who would put their face in hers)

Please, in this season of giving, find it in your heart to make a difference in this precious life. You will adore her. We promise.