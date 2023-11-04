This week, we are spotlighting three hard-working local pet fosters, compiled by Humane Montclair., who do amazing work pulling pets out of shelters, accepting orphaned pets from disaster areas or homeless from desperate life situations that arise.

If you are unsure about adding a pet to your family, fostering is the next best thing to adoption because it’s a temporary commitment and allows both you and your pet time to get adjusted to each other.

These organizations gratefully accept donations and gifts on their Amazon wish lists. But the best thing you can do is foster or adopt.

Clifton-based Rosemarie’ Rescue Ranch explains: With our program, an approved family can bring the dog home, spend real one-on-one time together, get to know one another, and then decide if you fit. It’s like a trial. It’s a grace period to enjoy your time together and then make an informed, experienced decision on next steps. And no one will take the dog from you. You get first dibs if you fall in love. And if it’s not a fit, just hold tight, and we’ll find a new family. Easy Peasy.”

Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch: Buddy

Buddy

Featured this week is our beloved Buddy. Buddy is a Mountain Cur/Hound Mix – approximately five years old and about 80 lbs. of love. He doesn’t realize his sturdy size when playing, so he is best with older children. Buddy loves his humans and definitely bonds quickly. He is neutered and up to date on his shots.

Back story: Buddy was abandoned by a monster to die alone, locked up in a crate for five full days without food, water, or a potty break. On day six, he was saved. He is available for foster, foster-to-adopt, or adoption. He is great with other dogs, but he is much more cuddly one-on-one with humans. He also gets along with cats.

Right now, Rosemarie’s Ranch has 15 dogs in foster care. Not all are on the site, as we usually give them two weeks to decompress. They are always looking for new foster volunteers – why not give it a try? Read all about becoming a foster here. Considering a foster or foster to adopt? Go to rosemariesrescueranch.com to see which dogs are available, then under “all applications,” complete an adoption or foster application.

Halfway Home Animal Rescue Team has a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and find loving homes for animals in distress or at risk of losing their lives. They work to reduce suffering, one animal at a time, helping all breeds; dogs, cats, small animals, and even horses. Seniors, special needs, those with critical medical needs, shelter-stressed and the discarded are their priority. Check out their store for dog-loving gifts that support their rescue.

Halfway Home Rescue: Gregory

Gregory

Gregory, 8 years old, is a very special boy with an amazing rescue story. He was once known as ” The Passaic River Stray,” as he lived a lonely life on the streets of Passaic for over a year. All of that changed when we saw his photo online and worked with a professional trapper to finally bring Gregory to safety.

Once in his foster home, we discovered that Gregory has a goofy, loving personality with those he trusts. He is understandably shy with strangers and new situations but warms up quickly once he knows you’re a friend. We will continue to work with Gregory to build his confidence and socialize him with new people.

It is a miracle that Gregory survived for so long on his own. Our wish for Gregory is that he will find a loving, understanding home that will keep him safe and secure and continue to teach him that he no longer needs to look over his shoulder and be afraid. Gregory is crate trained, house trained, and walks nicely on a leash.

Are you ready to take long walks with this beautiful boy? Submit your application here: https://www.hharteam.org/adoption-form/

Jersey Pit Rescue is a foster-based rescue providing care to stray, abandoned, and surrendered dogs and finding them loving, permanent homes. They also provide medical care and financial aid to prevent overpopulation through spaying and neutering. Find out more about their foster program and fun NJP swag here.

Jersey Pit Rescue: Binx

Binx

Binx is just three months old and was surrendered by his owner to our local pound. While at the shelter pulling two other dogs from the same shelter, we saw how confused and frightened he was there and just could not leave him behind.

Upon getting to our foster home, he relaxed and adjusted quickly. At around seven pounds and in true “chihuahua mix” fashion, he immediately asserted himself as boss with his larger breed foster siblings.

He’s energetic, playful and cuddly. He has done great with other dogs and meeting small children. Since he is so young, it is required that he go to a home with another dog that he can continue to learn from and ensure proper socialization. Our best guess is that he will be no bigger than 20 pounds fully grown.

He is crate trained and, with sticking to a solid routine, is doing great with housebreaking.

Montclair Animal Shelter: King

King

King is a larger than life, sweet puppy at Montclair Animal Shelter. He is tall, lanky, and lean with big floppy ears and the paws you expect a puppy to have. Our favorite thing about King is how affectionate he is! His favorite activity is being outside and running. Once outside, this puppy takes a little while to settle into his walk as he is excited to be outside. King is sweet and friendly but he’s a typical puppy and needs to improve on his leash manners with (always) force-free, positive reinforcement training. King, and 40 other pets currently at MTAS, are all listed on Petfinder. But come in person any day to meet them in person and feel the love!