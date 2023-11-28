The Alister in Montclair. (MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

When Kelly Reagan received a notice in February 2023 that her rent was going up by 20%, she went door to door in her apartment complex, The Alister, to speak to tenants that were facing the same issue.

Situated at 11 Pine Street, The Alister has 163 apartments featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options within a complex offering amenities such as a pool, pup park, fire pit lounge and fitness studio.

On Nov. 15, the Montclair Rent Control Board approved a resolution stating that The Alister, where some tenants have recently experienced rent increases of up to 40%, is not exempt from the town’s rent control regulations due to the owners’ failure to submit the necessary paperwork as mandated.

For residents, the decision to have The Alister adhere to Montclair’s rent control ordinances, which permit annual increases of up to a maximum of 4% or 2.5% for senior citizens, signifies a huge win.

Attorney Joan Pransky, who represented 15 tenants’ cases to the board, said, “the rent control board gratefully and responsibly analyzed the state law and determined that failing to comply with the state law subjected the building to rent control.”

Tenants throughout Montclair can file an OPRA request with the construction department and secure any documents to confirm if their buildings are in compliance with the state law notice requirements. If not, they can apply to the rent control office to get coverage under the rent control law.

Reagan, who mobilized tenants to establish The Alister Tenant Organization, expressed satisfaction with the board’s decision. “This decision should be respected by the management because this is about our human right to safe and secure housing,” said Reagan.

Raising Rents and Higher Fees

Before Mill Creek Residential purchased the complex for $78 million in 2021, Raegan said she was not charged an annual amenities fee. However, following the sale, in addition to her base rent increasing by $300, she found herself being billed a yearly fee of $550 and a monthly fee of $150. The management justified these fees, claiming they encompassed the provided amenities, including pet fees and pest control.

“These additional fees really add up and several tenants moved out because of the increases,” Reagan said.

Amber Ameen, a former tenant who resided at The Alister starting in 2020, received a notice of rent increase and subsequently moved out by the end of September 2023.

Before the Mill Creek took over, Ameen’s base rent for a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment stood at $2920. Post-takeover, her rent increased to $3095. When she received a notice of an impending 18% increase that would bring her rent up to $3663, Ameen chose to move out before the increase took effect.

Similarly, Kim Goldsmith-N’Diaye, a former tenant from 2020 until this year, said that during the lease renewal period, the management proposed a staggering 26% rent increase on her apartment. Despite attempting to negotiate a more moderate increase between 4% and 10%, the management insisted on a 20% increase. N’Diaye called the increase unreasonable, adding, “I understand the need to increase rent, but 26%!”

N’Diaye also paid a monthly pet fee of $50, doubling what was originally $25, and an additional $23 monthly to have her packages delivered to her. Besides this, she was also charged $595 for a yearly amenity fee.

The Local’s calls to the building’s management office for comment were not answered.

“The management never took the time to learn if the building was in compliance with the simple notice requirements under state law to get an exemption from rent control,” Pransky said.

According to state law, within 30 days of obtaining a certificate of occupancy, it’s mandatory to file a notice with Montclair’s construction department to claim an exemption from any rent control law. Failure to adhere to this requirement renders any increases not compliant with the law and, therefore void.

Reagan believes the board’s decision needs to be respected and not appealed. “We’re putting in our own time, effort and money, this isn’t our job,” she says. “These are our homes.”

According to Pransky, “the rent control officer has been directed to do the calculations to determine refunds and credits. Either a credit for future rents or a refund might be due the tenants.”

Amenities Lacking

Other issues tenants expressed were problems with amenities. For the entire summer, N’Diaye recalls the pool being open for just two to three weeks. “The excuse they gave us was they couldn’t get lifeguards,” she said. Ameen remembers when the pool was open, it was restricted to only the weekends.

N’Diaye who moved to the complex due to it having a concierge, was shocked to learn one day that the concierge was no longer there. “I’ve had my package stolen before,” she said. “Despite the amenities fee, there were no decent amenities and no value for our money.”

Tenants also complained that with the concierge gone, there were often people coming inside and soliciting for money. “The complex just didn’t feel secure anymore,” N’Diaye said.

Another concern raised by residents who were paying higher rents and fees was frequent episodes of unexplained fire alarms.

Throughout 2023, residents experienced over 10 alarms, often recurring on the same day, only two of which were related to a fire. The alarms were unsettling, going off at odd hours during the night. Ameen recalled exiting the building multiple times, spending roughly 45 minutes outside each instance the alarm went off.

According to Reagan, during one incident, when she asked firefighters about the recurring alarms, she was informed that the system was “old.”

A letter dated August 29, addressed to Fire Chief John Herrmann by a tenant, highlighted the persistent alarms stemming from the sprinkler system. Less than a week after a regular annual inspection, another false alarm sounded at midnight, unrelated to any fire incident. The fire department responded by stating that the problem originated from a sensor requiring replacement.

Due to the frequency of false alarms, some residents stopped paying attention.

“When the alarms went off, people still stayed in their apartments and at the gym,” Ameen said.