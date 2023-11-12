Friends of Anderson Park announces call for entries for its sixth annual Anderson Park Short Story Contest! All students attending Montclair schools in grades 6 through 8 are eligible to enter, including those in public and private schools and those who are home-schooled.

A panel of local professional authors will judge the contest. Writers of the winning stories will each receive $100. and their stories will be shared at a public reading at the Bellevue Avenue Branch of the Montclair Public Library and televised by TV 34!

The entry deadline is January 14, 2024. More details are available here.