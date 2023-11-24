Name: Sonali Madhok

Where do you live? Montclair



When did you move there? I been in Montclair since 2015.



Where did you grow up? Northern part of India (Jammu and Kashmir)

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

I am the owner of Chinar Creations, a Multi-Designer Boutique, that curates heritage craftsmanship. I design Artisan-made and Fair Trade Fashion & Accessories from all parts of India.

My mom is my main inspiration. Together we design and select the best products for the boutique’s inventory. We are always looking towards developing something new out of heritage embroideries. Our Kashmiri Pashmina shawls and wraps (including Kalamkari, Kani, Space Dye, Ombre and more), dresses, designer Salwar suits, embroidered coats and jackets are unique handmade pieces, and they support artisans for their livelihood.

I am passionate about styling people. I love coordinating clothing, apparel and accessories to create outfits for my clients. I enjoy researching various brands of clothing, monitoring the latest trends in fashion, and styling outfits for a wide variety of clients. I work hard in creating a special private shopping experience for my clients.

Coffee, tea, or … ? Coffee is the first beverage I consume in the morning for getting quick energy to help me get through the day.



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? I’d start my day with yoga and meditation, go for a walk with my family, bake something my kids are craving, take a good nap.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Faubourg Restaurant and Bar.

What’s on your nightstand? Vitamins, water bottle, night cream, tv remote, and my favorite Lavender Essential Oil Spray.



What are you listening to? Indian Punjabi folk music by Neha Basin and Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift.

What are your current indulgences? I have a special connection with food. These days I am trying to cook something new everyday.

What talent would you most like to have? Better music intelligence.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town? In addition to being an entertainment and restaurant hub, Montclair also has great fashion boutiques that are well supported by the community.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? Sonali was a woman with a positive outlook who brought difference in people’s life with selfless work.